Devin ready to set the tone against New Zealand's twin peaks

For Devin Toner, nothing underlines the perception that Ireland are tonight facing the ultimate test in world rugby than a lineout battle with All Blacks record-breakers Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.

The New Zealand second row has long been the bedrock of their success across two World Cups and nine years at the top of the rankings and this evening in Dublin, Whitelock and Retallick will make history with an All Blacks record 50th Test match together.

Toner, it is fair to say, is an ardent admirer and having been recalled to the Ireland starting lineout after two appearances off the bench, the giant lock is relishing the contest as he makes his 63rd appearance in green.

“You look at Sam Whitelock and he’s got 107 caps and he’s only 30 years old. It’s ridiculous,” Toner said.

“And to play at such a high level for so long. Retallick, I think there’s so much been said about him so far I can’t really add to it, to be honest. He’s your all-rounder. He can score tries, he tackles, he poaches, he’s stealing lineouts, he’s winning lineouts.

“Then Whitelock has a really good skill-set, he’s great at restarts, they’re both great at restarts, so personally as a second row, to come up against the two of them, it’s huge for me in my career and hopefully we come out the other side of it.

“It is very exciting. There’s a lot of pressure on us as a pack to perform as well but it’s something that we hope we’re going to thrive on.”

At 2.08m, 6ft 10ins, Toner is one of a select few who can claim to tower over Retallick but the Dubliner acknowledges the 2.04m All Black five years younger than his 32 years has a unique creativity and skill-set for a second-row forward, a fact endorsed by his World Player of the Year award in 2014.

“Yeah, he’s making us look bad now, the rest of us. He’s your all-rounder and he has kind of changed it, to be honest. He was a deserving winner of World Player of the Year there a couple of years ago and he’s just continued on.”

Toner has faced the All Blacks the last four times they have visited Ireland, going back to his second cap in November 2010 having been handed a debut by Declan Kidney the previous week against Samoa.

“How have I found it? Yeah, there is obviously a lot of pressure going into the game to perform, to get that performance right and get the best out of you.

“There is this feel about the place going into the week. It’s an All Black week, it’s hugely important, one of the most important games of your career. It’s just because it’s built up so much in the media, friends and family and all are looking for tickets. They’re all texting you about the game. So it is different going into a game like this. We know we’ll be coming up against the best team in the world. There is that bit of extra edge.

“You’re probably on your toes a bit more. You’re expecting more, expecting more on the counter-attack with the backs they have, it’s ridiculous. You’re probably on edge a bit more.”

Yet Toner believes Ireland have never been in a better position to match their illustrious opponents now they have the experience of beating them in 2016.

“I think we’ve grown as a squad since then. The last couple of times we came close, obviously 2013 we came close and everyone knows what happened. Since then as a squad we’ve grown hugely. So I think we’re in a really good place.”

Like the other Ireland squad members who have shot down New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen’s assertion that whoever wins tonight’s game will be the best team in the world, Toner refuses to take such a short-term view of that status but covets the official ranking nonetheless.

“It would be something special (to become number one), yeah. it would be something special to be known as that, to be part of a team that’s best in the world. But we’ve a bit to go before that. We’ll have to perform over the next while now.”