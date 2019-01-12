You’d have to consider it a state of emergency. Corkness has been declared missing, writes Larry Ryan.

A people are, as Brian Cuthbert chillingly alluded, teetering on the brink of a normality complex: “We have lost our Corkness… It’s the greatest strength we have. If that’s taken away from us, we are the same as everybody else, and we don’t want to be the same as everyone else.”

In this, their former football boss was playing on their deepest fears, the same nagging anxiety that persuades everyone from Cork to let you know they are from Cork in the first six or seven seconds of acquaintance, for fear you don’t realise.