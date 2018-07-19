Derry must go for broke in Belarus, declares Dean Shiels

By Simon Collins

Dean Shiels believes Derry City must go for broke in Belarus as they attempt to salvage their Uefa Europa League campaign.

With Derry’s hopes of prolonging their European adventure beyond the first qualifying round hanging by a thread, Shiels insists they must throw caution to the wind in their second leg against Dinamo Minsk. (KO. 4pm).

The Belarusians lead 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg at The Brandywell last week and are odds-on favourites to progress to a second-round tie against either Dunajska Streda or Dinamo Tbilisi.

However, Shiels, who has enjoyed success in the competition with Dundalk during the Lilywhites’ run to the Group Stages in 2016, hasn’t given up hopes of an upset.

“We know it will be difficult but I think our mindset is that we have absolutely nothing to lose now,” said the former Rangers midfielder.

“I’ve been involved in these sort of games before when you get the first goal and you don’t know how they will react. So if we can set ourselves up to get the first goal then you never know.”

It’s expected to be a party atmosphere in the Belarusian capital as Dinamo return to their traditional home, the reconstructed Dinamo Stadium after an absence of six years.

And Shiels, who made his Derry City debut in the first leg, is hoping the Brandywell outfit can dampen the celebrations. “We wanted to get forward and attack but they’re good in possession and pinned us back at times but I think, because we’ve nothing to lose, we can maybe press higher up and win it higher up the pitch rather than in our own defensive third over there.

“It’s 90 minutes and a lot can happen. We’ll give it a good bash when we get there,” he promised.