Dermot McElroy makes strong start to Q-School qualifier

By Jay Bayford

Dermot McElroy made a promising start in his bid to earn a European Tour card with a strong four-under 67 in the opening round of the first stage qualifying school event at Stoke by Nayland.

The Antrim man started on the 10th and enjoyed a bogey-free front nine with birdies on the 11th, 14th and 16th.

The birdies continued to come after the turn on holes one, two and five but two bogeys left him fourth, two strokes off Welshman Jack Davidson and England’s Bradley Moore at the top of the leaderboard.

In contrast, Colin Fairweather and Kieran Lynch both had days to forget.

Fairweather finished tied for 55th on 76, five-over par, after shooting two double bogeys and bogey over his first four holes.

Lynch also carded a double bogey, along with six bogeys and two birdies, as he registered 77.

Both have plenty of work to do if they are to advance.

In the corresponding event at Ebreichsdorf in Austria, there needs to be a lot of improvement if Peter Dallat and Stephen Grant are to progress in qualifying.

Dallat finished with a one-over 73 while Grant struck a disastrous 80, eight-over par.

Casey Wittenberg and Miguel Carballo top the leaderboard with 67.

Meanwhile, Steve Graham enjoyed his first Senior Home Internationals match as he inspired Ireland to a 5.5-3.5 victory over Scotland.

Defending champions England also opened with a win, beating Wales 6-3.