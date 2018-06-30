Depleted Limerick edge Bray Wanderers in basement battle

Limerick FC 2 - 1 Bray Wanderers

By Bernard O’Neill

Bray Wanderers slipped nine points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division after losing a tense relegation battle with depleted Limerick FC at the Markets Field last night.

Cian Coleman and Barry McGuire netted for Tommy’s Barrett’s side to complete a hat-trick of wins for the Shannonsiders over Bray this season.

Limerick lined out with a depleted side after four experienced players parted company with the Blues this week.

More players — including captain and keeper Shane Duggan and Brendan Clarke — could exit the club when the transfer window opens.

Coleman saw his header saved by Evan Moran 10 minute in but the Bray keeper could do nothing about Coleman’s finish moments later after good work from Connor Ellis and Barry Mcguire.

The lead was short lived after Ronan Coughlan raced onto a ball over the top and lobbed Clarke to restore parity six minutes later.

But Limerick went back in front before the water break after McGuire slid onto an Ellis cross — although the ball probably deflected off Bray defender Sean Heaney.

Coleman almost increased his side’s advantage from a Maguire corner 15 minutes from time but his header drifted off target with Killian Cantwell driving over the bar.

Danny Morrissey almost put the matter beyond dispute five minutes from time but his strike was saved by Moran on a night when Limerick celebrated their first home win since March 9.

At the other end, Clarke — in what will probably be his last save for Limerick — kept out a Ger Pender effort.

Limerick FC: Clarke, Kelly, Wearen, Cantwell, Dennehy, Coleman, Fitzgerald Duggan (C), Maguire (Tracy 78) Ellis Morrissey 66). O’Sullivan (Whitehead 56)

Bray Wanderers: Moran, Heaney, Harding, Gorman, Lynch, Kelly (Pender 46), O’Conor, McCabe inj (Kenna 26), Walsh, Coughlan, D Kelly

Ref: R Matthews (Westmeath)