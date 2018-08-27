Denis Ring: ‘Tipp were faster onto the break and we didn’t create enough danger’

Denis Ring felt Cork had the chances to put the result beyond Tipperary’s reach before Conor Stakelum popped up in the 64th minute to bundle home the game-winning goal.

Cork tallied seven second-half wides, while Robbie O’Flynn and Tim O’Mahony were both denied goals. There was a long-range free which also came back down off the post.

Eoghan Murphy of Cork dejected after the All-Ireland U21 Hurling Championship Final

“We were behind a number of times throughout and responded very well each time to come back into the game. A late goal like that, it is a sucker punch and there isn’t much you can do about it. It is desperately disappointing.

“Tipperary, to be fair, kept going and going at the end. Every time they came up the field, they were a threat. We had our chances. We had got ahead coming into injury-time and we, maybe, could have pushed on from there,” the Cork manager said.

“When Tipperary got the goal, there was no time to come back. You are into injury time. It is a great time to get a score, it is a terrible time to concede a score. Sometimes, it happens for you. Sometimes, it doesn’t. It is a pity we ended up being in that position where we gave them an opportunity to come back. We may possibly have had a couple of chances to push on and win it.”

Having dispatched Tipperary in the Munster final and then Wexford in the All-Ireland semi, by an average winning margin of 17 points, Ring knows his team did not put their best foot forward in yesterday’s final.

Early on, Tipperary probably made better use of the wind than we did during the corresponding period in the second-half.

“Early on, a lot of ball went up to our forward line and didn’t stick. Tipperary were faster onto the break, they were hungrier on the breaks. Balls went into our forward line in the first-half where we thought we could cause a bit of trouble and create a bit of danger, but we didn’t, unfortunately.

“Our lads had a great second quarter and turned the game around, looked to be in a good position. Even in the second-half, they turned it around again when things weren’t going well.

“It is an All-Ireland final. Sometimes you play, if you’re allowed play. You have to give the opposition credit in terms of shutting down some players. You don’t go out and play the perfect game every day. They are not robots. Each game is different. Each game has to be taken on its own merits. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“From our perspective, we can have no complaints. We had our chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t take them when we could have taken them.” The Cork manager is hopeful his players will learn from this setback.

Being part of an All-Ireland is a great experience. Obviously, you want to win and it is hugely disappointing for all of us. There is no sugarcoating that. At the same time, they are gaining valuable experience every day they are going out.

“They are improving and developing as players. Some guys today, in particular, stood up to the plate, lesser-known names. That, hopefully, will reap rewards going forward when they move up to senior level.”