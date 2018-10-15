Denis Moloney delivers as Doon break the deadlock

Doon 2-17 Patrickswell 0-22

There was high drama in the Gaelic Grounds as wing back Denis Moloney popped up in additional time to send over Doon’s first score in 12 minutes to secure their first Limerick SHC final appearance in 18 years.

The winner was all the more significant as Patrickswell appeared to have grabbed the initiative as the game drew to a close. Two Aaron Gillane frees brought them to within a point of Doon, who had been in control from the first half.

Having held onto a lead from the 28th minute, Doon were nervy in trying to see out the game.

A Darragh O’Donovan effort sailed wide while Dean Coleman’s shot fell short. At the other end, goalkeeper Cathal McNamara was level to a Kevin O’Brien strike but the resultant 65 was sent over by Diarmaid Byrnes and Patrickswell’s tails were up.

Another Doon chance fell to Darragh Stapleton but it tailed outside the post. However, Moloney, finding himself in a pocket of space unmarked, was faultless with his aim and execution and ‘Well had no answer in the little time remaining.

Leading 2-10 to 0-13, Doon managed to extend their advantage by a further point in the 39th minute. Working tirelessly as a roaming inside forward in the second half, Pat Ryan put in a considerable shift and added three points to his first-half goal.

Cian Lynch was fortunate not to be yellow carded for a wild pull in the 42nd minute and was even more fortunate for a shoulder to the chest challenge minutes later.

Eventually, he was booked but of Patrickswell’s three All-Ireland winning county-men he was by far the standout. He was integral to Patrickswell coming within a point of Doon with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Doon’s goal threat was evident as early as the fifth minute when Ryan set up Coleman to find the net.

Ryan was gunning for more goals soon after but his eagerness went unrewarded whereas Patrickswell were playing cuter and were back in front by the eight minute as Gillane made the most of some slack marking to point.

Even if some of the defensive play was loose, the entertainment value was high and Patrickswell stretched their lead to three points with a hat-trick of unanswered scores by the 13th minute.

Barry Murphy was keeping Doon in touch f but the efficiency of Patrickswell was impressive.

As well as delivering the game’s opening score from distance midfielder Calvin Carroll helped himself to three further scores from long range. Lynch, who threatened to led the Doon half-back line on a merry dance on occasions, set up him for a couple.

Patrickswell’s indiscipline meant they never extended their advantage to more than four points and it was towards the end of their half that their shooting became raggedy.

On the other hand, Stapleton’s radar was good for Doon and he picked off a quick brace of points to narrow the difference to one.

His half-forward colleague O’Donovan made it even steven in the 27th minute as Doon were turning over ball seemingly almost at will.

With momentum coursing through the team, their second goal, a magnificent virtuoso score, arrived in the 28th minute, Ryan collecting the ball from the sideline then outrunning Mark Carmody before rifling a shot to the roof of Brian Murray’s goal.

A second O’Donovan point followed and the complexion of the game had changed irrespective of Gillane being the final scorer of the half.

Scorers for Doon: B. Murphy (0-8, 6 frees); P. Ryan (1-3); D. Coleman (1-0); D. O’Donovan, D. Stapleton (0-2 each); J. Ryan, D. Moloney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (0-9, 5 frees); C. Carroll (0-5); D. Byrnes (2 frees, 1 65), T. O’Brien (0-3 each); L. Considine (0-2).

DOON: C. McNamara; B. McPartland, R. English (c), S. Ryan; D. Moloney, M. O’Brien, E. Kiely; J. Ryan, J. Hayes; P. Cummins, D. O’Donovan, D. Stapleton; B. Murphy, P. Ryan, D. Coleman.

Subs for Doon: J. Cummins for J. Hayes (46); J. Ryan for P. Cummins (52); M. Ryan for E. Kiely (57); M. Barry for D. Stapleton (60+3).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray; N. Foley, M. Carmody, J. Considine; S. O’Brien, D. Byrnes (c), J. Flynn; J. Kelleher, C. Carroll; K. O’Brien, C. Lynch, T. O’Brien; A. Gillane, P. Harty, L. Considine.

Subs for Patrickswell: D. Ahern for P. Harty (29); J. Gillane for L. Considine (56).

Referee: M. Sexton (Bruree).