News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dendoncker calls for calm heads as Wolves progress in Europa League

Dendoncker calls for calm heads as Wolves progress in Europa League
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 03:20 PM

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker has urged Wolves to remain humble after reaching the Europa League group stage.

They will play Besiktas, Braga and Bratislava in Group K in their first European campaign since 1980.

A 5-3 aggregate win over Torino in the play-off – sealed with Thursday’s 2-1 victory – kept their dreams alive.

Dendoncker scored Wolves’ second at Molineux but despite their European success he wants them to keep calm.

“Now we have to keep a low profile, as we do always, and just take it game by game,” said the Belgium international.

“I think we can be a very tough team to play against but we have to keep on doing our own work.

“We were very happy but not too much because we have an important game ahead on Sunday.

“We can be very happy with what we’ve done so far in the Europa League. We go to the group stages now and I think that’s a huge accomplishment.

“I think it’s a good thing (to play more matches), that’s why we are football players. There’s a lot of games to come and we’ll have to recover well and we will need everybody in the squad.”

Dendoncker capped Wolves’ 2-1 win after Andrea Belotti had briefly levelled on the night for the visitors.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring in the first half with his sixth goal in six qualifying games.

They travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday for their 10th game of the season.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has praised his players for their work ethic after their hectic start to the season.

He said: “The boys have been amazing. (Conor) Coady played all the minutes, (Willy) Boly played all the minutes, it’s fantastic.

“You see on the pitch the reaction is fantastic, the people that come in give everything they have.

“The boys tried to adapt with the shape and circumstances, dealing with the physicality, air balls, set pieces.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

I keep a list of regrets, and sometimes when I can’t sleep, I count them late at night, like sheep

Bahamas residents prepare to feel full force of Hurricane DorianBahamas residents prepare to feel full force of Hurricane Dorian

Leander DendonckerNunoRaul JimenezPremier LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueWolverhampton

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clashHasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clash

Permanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capitalPermanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capital

Newcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackleNewcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackle

Smalling set for loan move to RomaSmalling set for loan move to Roma


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »