Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

The draw has been made for the first round and quarter-finals for the Leinster football championship.
Dublin, who are going for their 10th consecutive Leinster title, have been drawn against Westmeath in the quarter-finals.
Carlow host Offaly in the first round with the winner playing Kildare while Wexford and Wicklow will face-off against each other for the priviliege of playing Meath in the quarter-finals.
The final first round match sees Louth play Longford to see who will go up against Laois in the quarter-finals.
Leinster Football first round draw:
Carlow v Offaly
Wexford v Wicklow
Louth v Longford
Leinster football quarter-final draw:
Carlow/Offaly v Kildare
Wexford/Wicklow v Meath
Louth/Longford v Laois
Westmeath v Dublin