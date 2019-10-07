News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 08:52 AM

The draw has been made for the first round and quarter-finals for the Leinster football championship.

Dublin, who are going for their 10th consecutive Leinster title, have been drawn against Westmeath in the quarter-finals.

Carlow host Offaly in the first round with the winner playing Kildare while Wexford and Wicklow will face-off against each other for the priviliege of playing Meath in the quarter-finals.

The final first round match sees Louth play Longford to see who will go up against Laois in the quarter-finals.

Leinster Football first round draw:

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Leinster football quarter-final draw:

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Louth/Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

O’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire ÓgO’Leary leads the way as Blackrock stun Éire Óg

McDonnell a huge doubt for county finalMcDonnell a huge doubt for county final

Dromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repalyDromtariffe turn on the power in quarter final repaly

Aghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricaneAghabullogue blown away by Knocknagree hurricane

GAAfootballTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injuryBilly Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji

Longstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubblyLongstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubbly


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »