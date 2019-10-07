Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

The draw has been made for the first round and quarter-finals for the Leinster football championship.

Dublin, who are going for their 10th consecutive Leinster title, have been drawn against Westmeath in the quarter-finals.

Carlow host Offaly in the first round with the winner playing Kildare while Wexford and Wicklow will face-off against each other for the priviliege of playing Meath in the quarter-finals.

The final first round match sees Louth play Longford to see who will go up against Laois in the quarter-finals.

Leinster Football first round draw:

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Leinster football quarter-final draw:

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Louth/Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin