Declan Rice's fate still up in the air as Duffy international hopes go south

By John Fallon

Declan Rice has not been included in England’s squad for next week’s Nations Cup clash with Spain at Wembley, with manager Gareth Southgate saying that Rice has a “really difficult decision” to make about his international future.

Martin O’Neill revealed earlier this week that the 19-year-old, who has been capped three times at senior level, had opted out of inclusion in the Irish squad for the forthcoming games against Wales and Poland. Had he played in the Nations Cup game in Cardiff, the West Ham player would have been tied to Ireland for the rest of his career.

“There are so many dual nationality players and he is a good young player,” said Southgate when asked about Rice at the England manager’s latest squad announcement yesterday. “He has a really difficult decision. There is a lot of pressure on him and I am conscious there is spotlight on him.

“He is with Ireland at the moment and as much as we think he is a very good player, that decision has to fall to him.”

Southgate didn’t confirm that England had made an approach to the London-born Rice but at his own squad announcement last Monday Martin O’Neill was clear that they had.

He is a young man,” the Ireland manager said. “England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. I’m giving him a little bit of time.

Southgate recalled Luke Shaw to his setup for the first time since March 2017 while Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are fit again and are back among the ranks alongside James Tarkowski and uncapped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

But the value to England of young Premier League talent such as Rice was clear as Southgate bemoaned the decline in the number of eligible England players in the top tier.

“There are so many positive things that have contributed to where we are now,” Southgate said.

“But there is still this link between 17 to 21 where the bridge into first-team football and the financial power of the Premier League has a big impact, as does the precarious nature of managers in the top flight in particular.

I think it’s worth us having that debate and getting people around the table to discuss that missing piece. If players are as good as any young players around the world then that opportunity needs to be there.

Meanwhile, Dundalk winger Michael Duffy insists he didn’t have to think twice about defecting from Northern Ireland when he received a personal phone call from Republic boss O’Neill.

Although the Donegal-born player represented the north at U21 level and gained promotion to the senior squad, he has commenced the process of switching allegiance.

The 24-year-old, like Declan Rice, isn’t wedded to one national team because he wasn’t capped in a competitive fixture despite being part of two senior squads under Michael O’Neill.

Ironically, his debut could come against Northern Ireland in November as the Fifa transfer won’t be finalised in time for the set of Uefa Nations League double-headers coming up in September and October.

Duffy, who joined Celtic from Derry City but didn’t make a first-team breakthrough, had impressed the Ireland boss in the Dundalk matches he attended. O’Neill was at Oriel Park in July when the playmaker volleyed in a stunning goal against Levadia Tallinn.

“Once I’d spoken to Martin, I definitely had my heart set on the Republic of Ireland,” said Duffy, who had also conveyed his joy at receiving a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad in 2016.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a boy. I couldn’t believe Martin phoned me up last Friday to say he was interested in taking me in the squad. I’d been told to expect the call. He’d been watching me, seemed happy with my performances and told me to join up with the team.

It was a great personal achievement. They’re trying to get the transfer to happen, I haven’t had to sign anything yet but am happy to do that.

Duffy, in action tonight for the Premier Division leaders at Limerick, is out of contract in October but doesn’t necessarily feel he has to depart the League of Ireland for his international career to prosper.

He said: “Martin has given players from the league their chances in the squad, whether it was Daryl Horgan or Graham Burke. Of course, it’s harder getting into the squad from this league but the manager has trusted a few players. He’s made up his mind based upon watching them play in the league.

“It was a challenge for me to come into Dundalk last year to try fill Daryl’s position. Stephen Kenny trusted me and my confidence has soared even more this year.

As for the contract, I don’t want to have anything on my mind apart from trying to win the league and cup. I’d rather think about that at the end of the year.

By then he could be a full international with the Republic, rather than Northern Ireland, when the teams meet in Dublin on November 15.

“That would be some game to play in if it did come to it,” he said with a smile. “I just hope that I get called up some time.”