Davy Fitzgerald keeps ear on Clare during Croke Park spy mission

He will be in Croke Park at 2pm tomorrow afternoon but Davy Fitzgerald can’t confirm if his attention to the Carlow-Westmeath Joe McDonagh Cup final will be undivided as Clare bid to end their 20-year wait for a Munster SHC title at the same time.

With an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final ahead next weekend, the Wexford boss obviously has to scout his team’s would-be opponents at GAA HQ.

But he admits Clare, and their players, many of whom soldiered under him in his five years in charge, will be in his thoughts throughout the day.

“We have to focus on Carlow and Westmeath, that’s all in Wexford’s minds at the moment and we have to respect whoever we’re playing,” he said. “My job is to focus on whoever we’re going to be playing and I have to study them.

“Will I keeping an eye on Clare? Every game Clare play, I keep an eye on. You love your county and I have an affinity with those young lads and that will never change. Some people would like to think it’s different but no — I have nothing but respect for the lads and that’s all I’ll ever have.

“But for Wexford I have to do my damnedest for my boys and think about July 9.”

Fitzgerald fancies his native county as much as he likes how Cork went about their business in 2018. “When you look at the Munster championship, it’s the only one Clare haven’t won in recent times.

They’ve won the All-Ireland, the National League and they would certainly love to win it. They’re well capable of winning although it’s going to be a very tight game. I’ve always liked Cork and the way they play. It’s funny that John Meyler was criticised by how Cork were playing earlier in the year but they weren’t 100 miles off anything. They were there or thereabouts.

“An advantage Cork have is Kieran Murphy who I would rate as a very good trainer. I had him for a year with Clare in 2015 and he’s a smart guy and will have insight on Clare, but I still don’t think that will be enough this time. Hopefully, it’s Clare’s day this time around.”

Clare’s work ethic impresses Fitzgerald and how Peter Duggan and David Reidy have stepped up to the plate, while John Conlon has shown himself to be a leader. “We played John at full-forward before and John can play in most positions.

On his day, he’s extremely hard to handle. Peter is only starting to come into his own the last year or two but he’s certainly matured and playing a vital part in the team now.

These are a bunch who know how to get the game done. In fairness as well to the lads over them, they have brought that freshness. Everyone in Clare is excited that they can get over the line.

“While you’re managing another team, your heart is still with your county except when you have to line out against them.”

And don’t dismiss Conor McGrath’s importance even after he was dropped for the Limerick game, insists Fitzgerald.

“In my view he’s one of the best forwards I’ve ever come across. He’s a man for the big day and I think he will have a big part to play for Clare in the Championship. I would urge Clare supporters or anyone else not to write this fella off because on the big day he has it.”

Clare admit they put too much of an emphasis on Anthony Nash’s restarts last year but Fitzgerald commended their tactics even if the Banner County finished up five points in arrears.

“I think Anthony Nash is one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen to pick out a lad. Clare last year tried to make Nash hit short and I see the logic in it — forcing Nash to give the ball to somebody else who mightn’t be as confident in finding a player.

“That wasn’t bad logic. Nash can pick out a fella from 100 yards, he’s an exceptional goalkeeper.”