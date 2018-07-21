Daniel Kelly on the double for dream Dalymount debut

Bohemians 6 - 0 Bray Wanderers

By Brendan Graham

A dream debut from Daniel Kelly helped Bohemians to a 6-0 victory over Bray Wanderers in a dominant display in Dalymount Park yesterday evening.

An early roar from the Jodi stand inside the first minute was slowly silenced by the linesman who flagged a Keith Ward goal just offside to deny Bohs the perfect start.

After a 3-0 home defeat in their last fixture to Sligo Rovers, Keith Long’s side meant business from the start and Ward’s early chance was the shot of confidence that the side needed to settle themselves into the game.

Five minutes in, they had the lead with debutant Daniel Kelly slotting the ball past Evan Moran having found himself left one on one with the goalkeeper after a scramble in the box.

A dream Dalymount debut for Kelly got even better when he got his second of the night just 15 minutes later, curling his effort into the bottom corner after a Ward attempt at goal.

Dinny Corcoran scored from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Ward was hauled down while advancing towards goal.

Midfielder Kevin Devaney, who scored a goal of the season contender against St Patrick’s Athletic two weeks ago, scored a curling effort just before half-time without the same distance to put Bohs 4-0 up give the home side a 4-0 lead at half time.

There was a sense of deja vu in the early minutes of the second half, Bray goalkeeper Moran picking the ball out of his net after a close-range header from Rob Cornwall gave Bohemians their fifth of the evening.

The Bray defence were struggling with the pace that the opposition were playing with — Dan Casey was brought down in the box and another penalty was awarded in the box to concede another penalty.

Corcoran, looking for his second of the evening, was denied by Moran who made a great save at full stretch to send the ball out for a corner.

With ten minutes to go, substitute Christian Magerusan got the sixth for Bohs as he connected with a swinging half-volley to get his league campaign up and running.

That was how it finished in Dalymount. The home fans in seventh heaven.

The comprehensive result lifts Bohemians up to seventh in the Premier League table, with Bray remaining bottom and nine points adrift of safety.

BOHEMIANS: S Supple, Darragh Leahy, D Casey, Rob Cornwall (D Casey 65), Kn Devaney, K Buckley (I Morris 85), A Lyons, JJ Lunney, K Ward, D Kelly (Cn Magerusan 72), D Corcoran

BRAY WANDERERS: E Moran, C Kenna, P O’Conor, S Heany, J Kelly (D Noone 63), R Gorman, G McCabe, D Hayes (J Ellis 70), S Harding, D Mamaliga (C Rogers 63), G Pender.