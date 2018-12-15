NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Damien Duff takes coaching role at Celtic

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 12:00 AM
By John Fallon

Former Ireland star Damien Duff is on his way to Celtic next month to take up his first full-time coaching post.

The 39-year-old was a guest of his new employers at Parkhead for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Salzburg after being offered the role as coach with the club’s reserves.

After beating four rival candidates, Duff is to take up his new position after Christmas assisting head of performance Tommy McIntyre.

They were known as the U20 team until last summer when the SPL reclassified the division due to the growing need to include overage players.

The former Ireland winger was clearly excited about the prospect of joining the club when speaking about it three weeks ago.

“For me and most Irishmen, Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Duff, one of six Ireland players to reach 100 caps. “I would swim over to work there.”

Duff and first-team boss Brendan Rodgers knew each other from their time together at Chelsea.

The 39-year-old finished his glittering playing career three years ago this week, subsequently moving into punditry and coaching with Shamrock Rovers underage set-up.


