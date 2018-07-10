Damien Delaney set for Cork City start against Legia Warsaw

By Kevin Galvin

Damien Delaney could make his first competitive start for the Rebel Army in almost 18 years tonight, as the Rebel Army host Legia Warsaw in the Champions League at Turner’s Cross.

With Alan Bennett still a doubt ahead of the fixture against the Polish champions — City’s first in Europe’s premier club competition since 2006 — Leeside boss John Caulfield hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the former Crystal Palace captain making his own debut in the competition, back in his hometown colours.

“Yeah it’s a possibility, Damien’s come in and it’s been difficult because he hasn’t had much game time, but the game against Portsmouth was good for him, and the intensity was good. It’s a great option for us, but obviously Benno is the man because he’s been the one playing.”

Veteran goalkeeper Mark McNulty was a serious doubt ahead of the game, following an ankle injury sustained in City’s scoreless draw against Shamrock Rovers last Friday, but Caulfield has said an accelerated recovery means he could start this evening.

“We’re going to give him right to the end. It’s a tough one, he wants to play, he’s improved dramatically, (he is) a great healer, but obviously we’re going to wait until tomorrow to see.”

“I’ll be honest to you, yesterday I would have thought it was trickier, but this morning he’s up there, he’s walking around the place, he’s jumping. We did a light session this morning so we’ll just have to gauge it, because ultimately even though this is an important game and he wants to play, we can’t play him if he’s not 100%.”

The City boss reckons there is a huge gap between not just the two clubs, but the two countries in how their football set-up is structured.

“These clubs come from football industries, unfortunately in Ireland our industry isn’t here, because unfortunately that’s not the way it is here at the moment. You have players that are used to playing in front of 30-40,000 people every week, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for our players.

“Even when I look back on my own career, European football is phenomenal because you’re coming up against all kinds of different cultures, and that’s what you want to test yourself off. We’re massive underdogs, and nobody gives us a chance against them, and we understand that, but at the same time we’ve looked at areas where we can do well, which might give us a chance.

“From our point of view, we’ve done an incredible amount of work, with (opposition analyst) Lisa Fallon being over there a few times. They’re a formidable outfit, playing in our country and living off the crumbs which is our league, we try to be as professional as we can, and it’s an honour then to play a team like Legia, which is a phenomenal club.

“They move the ball very quickly, they’re very strong going forward, and they beat Celtic a few years ago 6-1 on aggregate, and got thrown out on a technicality for bringing on an illegal player in the 89th minute.

“We’ve done an awful lot of work in the last three days, and while they’re a phenomenal side, you’re always looking for that chink of light that will give you the opportunity to cause that upset.”

“Let’s put it this way, if we were playing Celtic tomorrow morning, no-one would give us a chance. Celtic are a brilliant club, and because they’re so close to us and their heritage of Ireland everyone knows everything about them. Legia beat them 6-1 three-and-a-half years ago, so it shows the quality of the team.

“Other than Bayern Munich in the club’s history, they’re probably the biggest — financially and everything about them — club that we’ve played. They’re on another level in the bigger picture of Europe, so we’re looking forward to the occasion.”

Caulfield also revealed his club were sharing intelligence with Dundalk ahead of their Europa League clash with Levadia Tallinn, who the Rebel Army defeated as part of their own European campaign last year, and are looking to benefit from what Lilywhites learned having faced Legia as part of their 2016 Champions League campaign.