Dale’s Belgian impasse could provide bonus for Harlequins

Julian Dale could play a full part in Cork Harlequins’ revival this season as an administrative problem with the Belgian federation means he will likely be Cork-based for the remainder of the campaign.

He will line out up front for Quins on St Stephen’s Day in their bid to win a first Peard Cup title since 2008 when they take on Bandon – seeking their first title – at 2pm in Garryduff.

The Irish international striker has given the Farmer’s Cross club a massive boost in recent weeks, scoring 11 times, most recently in a 3-0 win over Catholic Institute on Saturday.

From August to October, he was based in Belgium having signed pro terms with Royal Daring. On completion of the first half of the season, he sought clearance to keep himself sharp and help Quins, coached once again by his father Stephen until the end of their winter break.

Daring had no objections and signed off on a temporary release which Hockey Ireland accepted provided he only played in regional competitions.

Such releases are allowed from other countries such as with German-based Megan Frazer helping out Ulster Elks and Katie Mullan lining out for Ballymoney.

But the Belgian Federation informed the striker this was not allowed under their local rules “It’s an awkward one and I am now not able to go back,” Dale said. “We were told after I played a Munster league match that the Belgian federation have that rule to block this.

“Myself and the club have been fighting it for over a month but the federation are taking a strong stance on it.”

“Daring have said I am welcome back any time which is nice but it is a real shame.” He added that it is a blow not to be playing in a professional environment as he pursues his main goal of becoming a central figure in the Irish senior squad.

His return to the club of his youth has coincided with one of their best seasons in recent times.

The win over Insta made it four from four in the league in addition to their cup run.

Their squad is built on the steady development of their youth players through the second team to finally replace their golden generation of a decade ago.

A spot in the national EYHL Division 2 is the target for this season.

For the Peard Cup decider, Bandon finally broke their silverware hoodoo last season, landing Munster Division One and the Irish Hockey Trophy.

Colin Kingston had been part of many near misses with the club but missed out on those glories as a took in a year with UCC.

Back in Bandon, he is hoping to play a part in a breakthrough win with his home club. His side lost 2-1 on the opening day of the Munster season to Quins but says that will have little bearing on this date.

“It would be no exaggeration to say we had 75 to 80% possession,” Kingston said. They sat back like they have done for years, played inside their 25 with great flat-stick tacklers who are very cute to break you down in the right areas and then counter.

“Julian Dale will give that bit extra from play. They didn’t have that element of a guy who can beat three or four lads and score a wonder goal.

“But maybe that would mean they try and attack more which would suit us, getting higher up the pitch. He is undoubtedly a very good player but it might work into our hands.”