Cup champs Killester now targeting double

Fresh from their Men’s National Cup victory, Pyrobel Killester visit Cork tomorrow for a Super League clash with C & S Neptune at the Neptune Stadium.

Conor Meany of UCD Marian in action against Kieran O'Brien of Pyrobel Killester during the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

The Dublin side were impressive in their cup win and head coach Brian O’Malley is now solely focused on maintaining their bid for league double.

O’Malley said: “The cup win was memorable particularly after losing to the same opposition by 20 points in a league game seven days before the final.”

The Killester chief believes his side learned lessons from that defeat and in his own words hatched a plan to restrict the inside strength of UCD Marian. “The lads put their bodies on the line in a tactical game but now we have another test against a talented Neptune side that will be determined to get a win over us.”

Leaders Templeogue travel to play Killorgin hoping to keep their title challenge on track but coach Mark Keenan has warned his troops not to be complacent, with Declan Wall moving into a new player-coach role.

“We had a weekend off with the cup finals on but the lads kept ticking over. But Killorglin on their home court have posed teams problems and this game is not a forgone conclusion,” said Mark Keenan.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered a tough two weeks with a cup semi-final defeat to Killester and a Super League home defeat to UCC Demons.

On top of that, American Jordon Evans returned home with a knee injury, with Bosman Janis Dumburs also departing from the Kerry club.

In an effort to halt the slide, the Warriors signed a 6’4’’ point guard in Ken Kendall Williams, a graduate of the University of New Mexico, the former college of former coach, Russ Bradburd.

The recent form of DCU Saints has been impressive and with Mike Bonaparte and Martin Provizors putting up big numbers the Kerry side will need a big performance.

UCD Marian were disappointed when losing their second consecutive cup final last weekend and they face another tough task on road tomorrow when they travel to play Belfast Star.

The northerners started the season well but in recent weeks have slid down the table and coach Adrian Fulton will be hoping his troops can find a winning formula.

Fulton said:

We need to get back playing the type of basketball we are capable of and it goes without saying UCD Marian will be a wounded side coming to Belfast.

Maree have shocked a few top sides in their league campaign this season and they could well add further misery to Griffith College Swords Thunder, who are presently struggling to keep the show on the road with the loss of key players.

UCC Demons got a lift a fortnight ago when defeating Tralee Tigers and on Sunday they welcome Galway side Moycullen to the Mardyke Arena.

Demons have a had a stop start season and although they should be good enough to secure the points Moycullen are battling for Super League status and will be keen to get another win under their belt.

The big game in the Women’s Super League will take place at the Mardyke Arena tonight when UCC Glanmire host their Cork rivals, Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell, with Brunell fresh from a cup final defeat to Liffey Celtics.

UCC Glanmire will have no Americans in their team tonight and this could be the chance for Brunell to break their hoodoo having never defeated them in a league game for the last 10 years.

Leaders Courtyard Liffey Celtics should keep their unbeaten record intact when Killester visit Leixlip as Fr Mathews hope to avenge their defeat to Carlow IT.