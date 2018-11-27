Cuadrado: We’ll learn from United upset

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has vowed his side will learn the lessons of their painful defeat to Manchester United as they look to seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A draw will be enough for the Italian giants and they will not even need that if United — to whom they slipped to a late 2-1 defeat earlier this month — do not win at home to Young Boys.

That loss served as a wake-up call to Massimiliano Allegri’s otherwise buoyant side, who subsequently responded with two wins to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points.

Cuadrado said: “The first objective is to qualify and to do so we need to be concentrated right up to the final whistle, which is what we learned against United.”

Allegri’s injury list has increased with the news that Federico Bernardeschi is set to be ruled out after missing training due to a recurrence of a long-term adductor muscle injury.

And Allegri will certainly be taking nothing for granted against a Valencia side who know their slim top-two hopes will be over if they fail to win while United do.

Marcelino’s men also approach the match in good form, with successive La Liga victories against Getafe and Rayo Vallecano.Meanwhile Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari is confident his side will rise to the occasion once again when they return to Champions League action in the wake of their latest La Liga setback.

Real captain Sergio Ramos openly criticised his team-mates after their 3-0 defeat at Eibar which shattered their recent improvement and left them trailing in sixth place in La Liga.

But Solari is convinced his side have the mettle to bounce back when they travel to face Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma - who like Real, are suffering a domestic hangover.

Solari said: “The defeat (at Eibar) was a major blow of course, but it’s in the past.

“Real Madrid have had to come through many tests and the club always recovers after falling.

This is why Real Madrid is history’s winner.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the political situation in the Ukraine after Uefa confirmed their Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday will go ahead as planned. Ukraine’s president has called for martial law to be imposed in the country due to escalating tensions with Russia, whose coastguards are accused of seizing three Ukrainian ships in Crimea on Sunday.

Meanwhile Gunners boss Unai Emery’s relationship with Mesut Ozil is under scrutiny again after the Spaniard appeared to suggest Sunday’s match at Bournemouth was too “demanding” for the German.

Ozil was a substitute for the 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium, despite having had a two-week break during the international window.

Asked about the decision not to play Ozil, Emery said: “We thought how we can do better in the match, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity.”