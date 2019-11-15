News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speeding

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speeding
By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 03:22 PM

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been criticised by a magistrate after he was banned from driving for a series of speeding offences.

The Belgium international, who already had nine points on his licence for previous offences, was handed a 12-month road ban at London’s Lavender Hill Magistrates Court on Friday.

Chair of the bench Pamela Stokes said the 28-year-old, who did not attend the hearing, had “fallen far short” of being a role model to fans.

She said: “I note that Benteke is someone who has offended before, and I also noted the very high speeds recorded for these matters before us today.

“Benteke is a well-known footballer who has many fans, and he should be seen as a role model to those fans – his offending has fallen far short of being a role model.”

The court heard Benteke, of Kingston Hill, Surrey, was caught driving his Bentley at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A3 in Richmond, south-west London, on January 20.

He was later clocked at 89mph in a 40mph zone on a stretch of the same road in Putney on March 11. He admitted both offences.

He was also found guilty of driving the vehicle at 64mph in a 30mph zone in Streatham Place, south-west London, on July 22.

Benteke was also ordered to pay £2,780 in fines, costs and surcharges.

More on this topic

Williams ruled out of clash against DenmarkWilliams ruled out of clash against Denmark

Jack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clashJack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clash

Gareth Bale gets more enjoyment out of playing for Wales than Real MadridGareth Bale gets more enjoyment out of playing for Wales than Real Madrid

Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'

Christian BentekefootballTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Albon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in BrazilAlbon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in Brazil

Gatland once suspected Wales player of drug useGatland once suspected Wales player of drug use

Williams ruled out of clash against DenmarkWilliams ruled out of clash against Denmark

Jack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clashJack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clash


Lifestyle

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

Hannah Stephenson reveals the benefits of swapping garden walls and fences for hedges.Pushing the boundaries with hedges over garden walls

Hannah Stephenson shows you how to create an advent calendar to complete your gardening to-do list.It’s countdown time to Christmas

Coffee comes with many health benefits but some brews can have a negative impact on the environment and on your waistline, says Peta Bee.Caffeine hit: The pros and cons of your daily cup of coffee

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »