Croke Park firm takes over Páirc Uí Chaoimh management

The company which runs Croke Park is now overseeing the commercial aspects of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In his report to Saturday’s Cork County Board convention, outgoing secretary Frank Murphy notes that a three-year deal has been entered into.

“The interest and support of former Ard Stiurthóir Páraic Duffy, current Ard Stiurthóir Tom Ryan, Peter McKenna, director of Croke Park Stadium, and Ger Mulryan, financial controller of Central Council, is acknowledged with appreciation,” he writes.

“A favourable commercial agreement has been entered into with Páirc An Chrocaigh Teoranta to run the commercial aspects of the stadium for a minimum of three years and we thank the personnel who are currently fulfilling this role.”

In addition, Murphy praised the staging of the Liam Miller benefit game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in September.

“It staged the Liam Miller tribute involving Liam’s former club colleagues,” he writes.

“This game was authorised by our Central Council on its interpretation that the basis of the application did not conflict with the association’s rules governing the use of its grounds.

“It is pleasing that the event was a great success and benefited a number of deserving causes.”

Traditionally, the draws for the following year’s county championships take place at the convention, but that will not be the case on Saturday.

A Glen Rovers motion on the participation of divisional sides will be debated at the weekend convention and the outcome of that may have an effect on the senior championships, so it has been decided to postpone the draws until January.

Also under discussion is a St Ita’s motion to allow drawn All-Ireland senior semi-finals to go to replays rather than straight to extra time and this is something that Murphy backs.

This year, Cork lost out to Limerick at the penultimate stage after 90 minutes of hurling, while Galway and Clare also drew, with the game still level after extra-time, necessitating a replay in Thurles which the Tribesmen won.

St Ita’s have brought a motion for Saturday night’s annual convention seeking to restore replays for games level after 70 minutes.

If passed, it would go before the GAA’s Congress next spring. Murphy is strongly in agreement, citing player welfare and financial benefits.

“A drawn All-Ireland senior semi-final deserves, as heretofore, to go to a replay, in fairness to players,” Murphy writes.

“The publicity and financial benefits to the association should also be factors of consideration. This decision should be reviewed as soon as is possible.”