Cotter rallies the troops as Cork bid to keep Cup hopes alive

By Andrew Horgan

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter has called on his team to restore some pride by defeating Bohemians on Sunday and qualifying for a fourth FAI Cup final in a row.

City enter this semi-final after a miserable run of form — losing their last three league games to all but hand their Premier Division title to Dundalk.

“They know what qualifying for the final means to the people down here and they have pride in themselves,” said Cotter.

A dejected Steven Beattie as Bohemians beat Cork City 4-1 in a Premier Division clash at Dalymount Park earlier this month. Pic: James Crombie/Inpho

“If you are a professional player you have pride in your own performance and we have no doubt we’ll go out and give a performance again.

“We have a brilliant dressing room and they’re a brilliant group of characters. It would make it an incredible season if we were to make it three cup wins in a row, I don’t know if it was ever done before so it would be incredible.

“We know we haven’t performed to our best over the last month since we have come out of Europe. It happens in all sports and you just have to be strong enough to deal with it.

“We’re paid by this club to do right by the club and that’s what we’re doing. We’re hoping we can get to another final and give the club members and the board another trip to the Aviva.

“But we won’t look past Sunday because Bohs deserve a lot of respect for what they have done over the last couple of months and the last few years.”

Bohemians head into this weekend’s showdown at Dalymount Park following an exceptional run of form which has seen them win their last eight matches.

The Gypsies will be confident of reaching their first FAI Cup final since 2008 — where they defeated Derry City on penalties — particularly as they comprehensively beat the Leesiders 4-2 at this venue nearly two weeks ago.

“Bohs are the form team in the league at the moment, they’re flying,” said Cotter.

We know we weren’t good enough (in that defeat). We have a huge game coming up this weekend and if people can’t get themselves up for a game like this then they shouldn’t be involved in football.

"Sometimes you don’t need to tell players, they know themselves. I have no doubt every player inside there is bursting to play and bursting to win.”

The Leesiders will assess Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, and Steven Beattie ahead of the match while Alan Bennett has returned to training but faces a race to be fit in time.

Cotter also confirmed Josh O’Hanlon remains out although Barry McNamee is available for selection following speculation surrounding his future.

“Barry has come back in and we’re hopeful Josh will be back in over the next week or two,” he said.

“Barry had a slight knock last week. I know a lot was made of it but John, in fairness, has been brilliant in the way he has handled these things he gives players,” said Cotter.

“Look, Barry comes from six hours away so when there’s an opportunity to send a fella home and give a fella the chance to go home to see his family there was no better opportunity than last week.

"He was always scheduled to come back in and he is back in as normal and available.”