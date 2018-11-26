Corofin wizards weave their magic spell once again

Corofin 2-10 - 1-9 Ballintubber

There were times during the second half of yesterday’s Connacht club football final that all anybody could do — including Ballintubber on occasion — was watch and admire as Corofin went to work.

The way they passed and moved, ran off the shoulder and broke tackles, and created and finished scores was a masterclass of teamwork.

By and large, there was nothing Ballintubber could do once the Galway tide had turned swinging into the last quarter.

Yesterday’s come-from-behind victory earned Corofin their first three-in-a-row of provincial club titles and was built on the foundations of a trademark action-packed second-half display.

In the process, the Galway aristocrats ruthlessly ended Ballintubber’s dreams of claiming a maiden Connacht crown.

The Mayo champions had been in a commanding position at half-time, deservedly leading by 1-5 to 1-2 after playing clever football, but they had no answer once Corofin hit their powerful stride during the third quarter.

Ultimately, the game turned on a goal from Galway’s All-Star corner-forward, Ian Burke, who was sprung from the bench seven minutes into the second half.

Burke had been unable to start due to flu, but seven minutes after being introduced he had glided through the opposing defence to plunder 1-1.

Job done.

The six-in-a-row Galway champions never looked back after Burke hit the net in the 39th minute after being picked out brilliantly by Gary Sice. They closed the game in the style and ease one would expect of the All-Ireland champions.

The aforementioned Burke, who has been nursing damaged ribs, revealed after the game that he had been ‘touch and go’ about even travelling to Castlebar with the rest of the Corofin squad as he had been feeling unwell.

“My ribs are fine, but I have a bit of flu and I was touch and go this morning about whether or not I’d even come with the squad,” he explained.

“But then mam gave me something and I was fine, so I was happy enough that I was able to play for a few minutes and that we got the win.”

“The ribs weren’t 100% and I hadn’t done a whole pile of training,” he added. “So it wasn’t fair on the lads who were starting.

“But days like today are why you play with the club, it’s mighty to do the three in a row in Connacht. We just love playing football.”

Ballintubber did everything in their power to prevent Corofin from playing football and expressing themselves in the opening half.

Their astute young manager, Kevin Johnson, set his team up with a compact defensive format and Ballintubber were deservedly out in front by 1-5 to 1-2 at the break.

In fact, they would have been further ahead had they not squandered a few scoreable chances, but Jamesie Finnerty’s expertly-finished goal on 28 minutes had them in the driving seat nonetheless.

Corofin, meanwhile, were finding it hard to make inroads and they only managed to get one score on the board in the opening 20 minutes — a fine point from Colin Brady.

Ballintubber had come flying out of the blocks to lead 0-4 to 0-1 after just ten minutes with Cillian O’Connor (2), Alan Dillon and Jason Gibbons all on target.

Corofin supporters had very little to shout about throughout that opening half but their captain, Micheál Lundy, did produce one moment of magic when he wriggled his way through to score a brilliant goal in the 25th minute.

That score catapulted Corofin ahead for the first time, but a fine goal from Ballintubber’s 19-year old forward, Jamesie Finnerty, sent the Mayo side in at the interval with a pep in their step.

However, their challenge faded out as the second half wore on and they only managed to add a further four points to their tally.

Corofin were a different outfit entirely too when the action resumed, with Burke’s arrival proving to the catalyst for their comeback.

The fleet-footed attacker goaled with his first touch in the 39th minute to put Corofin out in front and they were never led thereafter.

Quick-fire points after the restart from Gary Sice (free), Jason Leonard and Mike Farragher had already wiped out Ballintubber’s lead at that stage.

A couple of Cillian O’Connor frees threatened to keep the Mayo side in touch during the third quarter, but the tide had started to turn.

Corofin were now into their stride and they fired over a string of points from Ian Burke, Gary Sice (two frees), Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke to open up some clear daylight.

Ballintubber kept on plugging away without ever looking likely to get back on track, and late consolation scores from Alan Dillon and Michael Plunkett was all they could come up with.

COROFIN: B Power; C Silke, K Fitzgerald, L Silke (0-1); K Molloy (0-1), D Burke, D Wall; Ciaran Brady, R Steede; G Sice (0-3, 3fs), Mike Farragher (0-1), J Leonard (0-1); Martin Farragher (0-1), Colin Brady (0-1), M Lundy (1-0).

Subs: D Silke for Ciaran Brady (inj, 28); I Burke (1-1) for D Silke (37); D McHugh for C Silke (50); C Cunningham for Wall (56); D Canney for Colin Brady (58).

BALLINTUBBER: B Walsh; G Loftus, C Hallinan, B Murphy; D Coleman, M Plunkett (0-1), M Kelly; J Gibbons (0-1), D O’Connor; C Gavin, A Dillon (0-2), A Plunkett (0-1); B Walsh, C O’Connor (0-4, 2fs), J Finnerty (1-0).

Subs: M Kelly for R O’Connor (47); P O’Connor for Gavin (53); J Geraghty for A Plunkett (57).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)

The 60-Second Report

IT MATTERED

The strength of Corofin’s bench told when push came to shove in the second half. Winning manager Kevin O’Brien had so many options that made life impossible for Ballintubber down the home stretch.

CAN’T IGNORE

The movement, speed of thought, and quick hands of Corofin’s Ian Burke had to be seen to be believed.

GOOD DAY

Corofin’s evergreen full-back Kieran Fitzgerald achieved another milestone yesterday when he claimed his sixth Connacht senior club championship medal. The 2001 All-Star won his 13th Galway SFC medal last month.

BAD DAY

Everyone in the Ballintubber camp left MacHale Park with a heavy heart. This was also their third straight defeat to Corofin in Connacht.

SIDELINE SMARTS

Ballintubber’s coach Kevin Johnson certainly had his homework done and set his team up effectively in the opening half. They were hard to break down, dominated around the middle, and created space up top for Jamesie Finnerty and Cillian O’Connor to exploit. But Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien took remedial action in the second half and flooded the middle third with bodies. This, combined with the introduction of a swarm of substitutes helped to turn the tide.

BEST ON SHOW

There were no shortage of Corofin players in line for the MVP award after their assured second-half display with Liam Silke, Dylan Wall, Gary Sice, the Farragher brothers, and impact sub, Ian Burke, all impressing. But for his consistently high performance all through, it’s hard to look past the hard-running, half-back Kieran Molloy. He also helped himself to a fine point.

NEXT UP

Corofin face the winners of next Sunday’s Ulster club final between Donegal’s Gaoth Dobháir and Scotstown of Monaghan in the All-Ireland club semi-final in the New Year.