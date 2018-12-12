NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Corn Uí Mhuirí and Harty Cup draws: Cork guaranteed two football semi-finalists

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 08:17 PM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Cork will have two schools in the last four of the Corn Uí Mhuirí after this evening's quarter-final draws threw up two all-Cork pairings.

Group C winners Hamilton High School Bandon, who overcame reigning champions Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne on Tuesday, have been drawn against Clonakilty Community College.

St Francis' College, Rochestown, who topped Group A, will meet Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig. The all-Kerry clash of last season's beaten finalists Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s College, Killarney is another intriguing last eight tie.

In the Harty Cup quarter-finals, Midleton CBS, beaten finalists last season, have been drawn against 2017 champions Our Lady’s Templemore.

Midleton CBS, by virtue of their superior scoring difference to De La Salle, Waterford, who they drew with in the opening round, progressed to the quarter-finals as group winners. The East Cork nursery is bidding to reach the penultimate round for a third consecutive spring.

St Colman’s Fermoy, whose team is largely pulled from the side which delivered the college Dean Ryan Cup glory late in 2016, have been pitted against De La Salle, Waterford. Christians, striving to get back to the semis for the second year in-a-row, will play Nenagh CBS.

All quarter-finals will take place next month.

Harty Cup quarter-finals: Midleton CBS v Our Lady’s, Templemore; John the Baptist Community School, Hospital v Thurles CBS; St Colman’s College, Fermoy v De La Salle, Waterford; Christian Brothers College, Cork v Nenagh CBS.

Harty Cup semi-finals: St Colman’s College, Fermoy/De La Salle, Waterford v Midleton CBS/Our Lady’s, Templemore; Christian Brothers College, Cork/Nenagh CBS v John the Baptist Community School, Hospital/Thurles CBS.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals: Clonakilty Community College v Hamilton High School Bandon; St Brendan’s College, Killarney v Tralee CBS; St Flannan’s College, Ennis v Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne; St Francis’ College, Rochestown v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals: St Flannan’s College, Ennis/Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne v St Francis’ College, Rochestown/Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig; Clonakilty Community College/Hamilton High School Bandon v St Brendan’s College, Killarney/Tralee CBS.


