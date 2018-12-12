Cork’s expenses for inter-county sides down €200k

Despite the change to the Munster SHC format meaning more games in 2018, Cork’s inter-county team expenses figure dropped by more than €200,000 this year compared to 2017, helping the board to report a surplus of €19,343 for the year.

Financial figures have been revealed ahead of the annual county convention at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday night. While there is a deficit of €137,453 in the board’s income and expenditure account and the grounds revenue account has a shortfall of €52,279, the Cork GAA Clubs’ Draw yielded a surplus of €209,075.

The surplus of €19,343 is a major improvement on the deficit of €136,236 in 2017.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh loan repayments amount to €359,856. The stadium is valued at €91,731,037 in the board’s accounts while, with grants having been provided for much of the stadium cost, bank loans account for €22,967,134 of liabilities.

The total for running inter-county teams in 2018 was €1,520,491, compared with €1,747,609 for the previous year.

Though the Rebels’ senior hurlers played six games this year — four round-robin in Munster, including two away ties, the Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final — the senior footballers only had three outings while the junior football and intermediate hurling sides only played once and the minor football side had just two championship games.

Players’ travelling expenses were down from €415,557 to €388,276, travel and overnight stays went from €121,409 to €77,209 and catering dropped from €307,092 to €274,847.

The Cork hurlers did take part in the Fenway Classic in Boston in November, Aer Lingus was the title sponsor.

Gate receipts for county championship games were down from €1,196,761 to €1,030,433 though Cork’s take of national league revenue rose from €151,991 to €181,041.

Chill Insurance paid Cork €400,000 in 2018 with the parties having agreed a renewal of that deal until the end of 2020.