Cork’s camogie dominance runs into awards season

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

All-Ireland champions Cork were the big winners at the Camogie All-Stars Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, on Saturday night.

The Rebels have seven representatives on the team of the season while Paudie Murray was named Manager of the Year for the third time, after leading both the seniors and intermediates sides to All-Ireland glory.

Kilkenny fell just short in the All-Ireland final but came away with five awards including centre-back Anne Dalton, who was named Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year following her consistent brilliance in a thrifty Noreside defence.

St Finbarr’s legend, Gemma O’Connor was honoured for a record 11th time when named at midfield alongside Kilkenny’s Meighan Farrell.

Orla Cotter, who struck the injury-time winner in the All-Ireland final, Mackey twins, Pamela and Katrina, and victorious captain Aoife Murray were other Cork players to be honoured, as well as first-timers Hannah Looney and Chloe Sigerson. Joining Dalton and Farrell for Kilkenny were Grace Walsh, Katie Power and Denise Gaule.

It was memorable occasion too for Cáit Devane (Tipperary) and Beth Carton (Waterford), who were rewarded for high-scoring contributions throughout the year and were winning their first awards, though Carton did get a Soaring Star in 2015.

In contrast, Sarah Dervan was named on the team for the fifth time in six years after a commanding campaign at full-back for Galway.

Cork also dominated the Soaring Stars’ side. The intermediate champions were represented by Amy Lee, Leah Weste, Sarah Harrington, Jennifer Barry, Katelyn Hickey, Saoirse McCarthy and Caitriona Collins.

McCarthy, who also won and All-Ireland minor championship with the Leesiders in 2018, was voted Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year.

Runners-up Down were well represented too, top scorer Niamh Mallon, Alannah Savage, Paula Gribben and the Carr sisters Fionnuala and Sara-Louise getting the nod. Fionnuala Carr and Mallon were winning their fourth awards. Dublin were recognised for garnering the All-Ireland Premier Junior title with two members of the team. Caragh Dawson, who was voted Premier Junior Players’ Player of the year, was joined by Deirdre Johnstone.

The side was completed by Tipperary’s Jenny Grace.

2018 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Aoife Murray (Cork); Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Pamela Mackey (Cork); Hannah Looney (Cork), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork); Gemma O’Connor (Cork), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny); Orla Cotter (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny) , Denise Gaule (Kilkenny); Katrina Mackey (Cork), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Beth Carton (Waterford).

2018 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Amy Lee (Cork); Leah Weste (Cork), Sarah Harrington (Cork), Alannah Savage (Down); Fionnuala Carr (Down), Jennifer Barry (Cork) , Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin); Katelyn Hickey (Cork), Paula Gribben (Down); Caragh Dawson (Dublin), Jenny Grace (Tipperary), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork); Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Carr (Down), Caitríona Collins (Cork).

2018 Manager of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Paudie Murray, Cork.

Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork).

Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Caragh Dawson (Dublin).