Cork turn to 2010 heroes for football fillip

Cork’s All-Ireland winning captain in 2010, Graham Canty, and the manager of that side, Conor Counihan, will form part of a special internal sub-committee in Cork to develop a long-term plan for the progression of football in the county.

They will be also be joined by the man who replaced Counihan as Cork manager, Brian Cuthbert, whose term continued up to 2015 when Cork were denied a Munster title by a last-gasp equalising point by Kerry’s Fionn Fitzgerald in Killarney. Cuthbert has since completed a PhD on the GAA’s development squad and academy structures.

County Board chair Tracey Kennedy will chair the sub-committee and said yesterday she was delighted to have people of “such calibre and experience” working on this project.

After a promising Munster SFC victory over Tipperary in May, Ronan McCarthy’s side fell to morale-sapping defeats to Kerry in the provincial decider and Tyrone in the final round of the Qualifiers in Portlaoise.

The county hasn’t won a senior provincial title since 2012.