Cork stars set to backbone UCC charge against Sarsfields

By Michael Moynihan

UCC will be able to deploy plenty of star power against Sarsfields in tomorrow’s Cork SHC clash (Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm).

Two College players, Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman, weren’t just nominated for All-Stars during the week - both figure on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year.

“Of course, there’s a great buzz when news like that comes through,” says UCC’s Gaelic games development officer, John Grainger.

“But we’d stress that it’s their home clubs, Charleville and Blarney, which get the credit. It’s in those two clubs that they caught their hurleys first of all, that’s where they learned their trade. They’re only with us for three or four years and we’re delighted to have them. We take pride in any UCC student being honoured, and this is no different, but they’re clubmen in Charleville and Blarney first and last.”

UCC were able to overcome Erin’s Own in the last round, despite being stricken by injuries.

“We were very tight the last day out against Erin’s Own in terms of personnel,” says Grainger.

“We had a number of players injured.

Those injured players — Sean O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon — we’d hope to have back and available tomorrow. Our captain, David Griffin from Carrigaline, is injured, and some of our lads have games this weekend as well, but we can’t do anything about games going on outside the county.

“But we would expect to have in the region of 20 Cork players on our panel tomorrow.”

It’s often a guessing game for UCC when it comes to who’s available on a given weekend, but Grainger says they have “a fair idea” of their team: “I think it’s a compliment to the Cork senior hurling championship that players from outside the county make themselves available to play in it. Believe it or not, they’ve heard all the ‘little All-Ireland’ talk from people, they know about the tradition and all of that. And if they didn’t want to play in it then they wouldn’t be travelling from Waterford and Tipperary and other counties to do so.

“I think that shows a huge respect for Cork GAA and hurling in particular. The last day against Erin’s Own we had 11 Cork players named to start but unfortunately lads got injured in other games during the week.

“That was highlighted because high-profile players like Sean (O’Donoghue), Darragh (Fitzgibbon) and Mark (Coleman) were among the lads who couldn’t play.

“We’d love to have 20 Cork players for the Cork championship. That’d be ideal but the way it is now, if we’re picking players from outside, then that’s the way it is.”

Grainger acknowledges the hurling power in other parts of the county at present: “I have the greatest respect for Imokilly, for instance. That was a division which put people into the schools, something they funded through the clubs and the Munster Council. A few years ago, because they took that step, every school in the division was getting visited by a games officer.”

As for tomorrow’s opponents, UCC have some recent history with Sarsfields: the two sides fought out a draw in last year’s championship before Sars won the replay by the narrowest of margins.

“They were in the doldrums a few years ago so they put in the work and got a good underage structure going.

“And we got the benefit of that in UCC too. We had the two Kearneys, the two O’Sullivans, Daniel Roche - Sars players winning Fitzgibbon Cups with UCC. That works for Sars as well then, because those lads are exposed to another level of hurling up here and they bring that back to the club.

“We’re all good to give out, but if you can see the benefit of third level competition and clubs working together, that can only be to the benefit of the player. It can be a huge factor in the player’s development.”