Cork pays tribute to departing Páirc Uí Chaoimh boss Bob Ryan

The Cork County Board last night thanked Bob Ryan as he announced his decision to step down as Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium operations manager.

Former county chairman, Central Council delegate and PRO Ryan will leave the position on July 31.

In a statement, Ryan was praised by the executive for his efforts during the reconstruction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and its opening 12 months.

“Cork County Board would like to thank Bob Ryan for his immense contribution to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh redevelopment, initially as chairman of the stadium steering committee and later as operations manager.

“Bob has played a key role in the project from its pre-planning stage through construction and to the present day and we wish him every success for the future.

“There is a strong, proven organisational template now in place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, developed in conjunction with An Gárda Síochána, Cork City Council, the HSE, and other agencies and the stadium will continue to host the full suite of scheduled sporting and other events for which it is purpose built.”

In a statement yesterday, Ryan said he was satisfied with his contribution to the stadium.

“As chairman of the stadium steering committee since its inception, I saw the stadium grow from a concept to the reality it is now. Since January 2017, a difficult construction period for the project, I worked on a full-time basis to ensure the completion of the stadium and to ensure that Páirc Uí Chaoimh could host major GAA games.

“With the help of my colleagues, the Gardaí and other agencies and with the co-operation of local residents, I think we have proved that conclusively. In fact, since the stadium opened, 12 major hurling and football fixtures have been held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, attracting 220,000 spectators.”

He continued: “We now have a stadium that in terms of its facilities for players and spectators is on a par with anything to be found elsewhere. The reaction of all the clubs and counties who have used the stadium has been the same: Cork now has a sports stadium to be proud of.

“But Páirc Uí Chaoimh is also a huge resource and asset for Cork. It has given the city a spectacular venue to host events such as the Ed Sheeran concert, which attracted 130,000 people to the city with all the economic benefits that that brings.

“It is now a much-favoured location for business meetings and conferences, a visitor attraction and increasingly a facility for local schools and clubs. In the years ahead, my hope is that it will be a vibrant resource for our local neighbours.

“I hope the stadium will go from strength to strength into the future and receives all the supports necessary for that to happen. I now look forward to returning to my own business interests.”