Cork hurling Harty fans have to pay on the double

Cork hurling supporters will have to pay into Páirc Uí Rinn twice on Saturday, February 16, if they wish to take in the all-Cork Harty Cup final and the county’s league fixture against Clare.

Munster GAA yesterday confirmed the Harty Cup final between Christian Brothers College and Midleton CBS would take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday week (2pm throw-in). The game will be preceded by the Tom Collum Cup (Munster colleges U19B hurling) decider between St Francis College, Rochestown and Hamilton HS Bandon, which has a 12-noon start.

Páirc Uí Rinn will play host to three games that day, with the Cork and Clare hurlers clashing at 7.15pm in round three of the Allianz league after the playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was deemed unacceptable.

One ticket will not suffice for admission into all three games, and so those wanting to take in the colleges double-header and then hang around for the Allianz league fixture later that evening will have to fork out twice at the turnstiles. Adults wishing to take in both the Harty decider and Cork-Clare game, and who do not pre-purchase their league ticket before match-day, face a €30 charge.

Adult tickets for the post-primary double-header are priced at €10, students and senior citizens will be charged €5, while U14s go free. Allianz league tickets bought on the day will cost €20 for adults and €15 for students and senior citizens. Adult league tickets can be pre-purchased for €15 before Saturday, February 16.

A sizeable crowd is expected for the meeting of CBC and Midleton CBS, as there has not been a Cork winner of the competition since 2006. Midleton beat St Flannan’s on that occasion, while CBC contested their one and only Harty Cup final 101 years ago in 1918.