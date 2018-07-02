Cork graduate from hot-and-cold pretenders to legit contenders

Kieran Shannon

Well, think they’re a championship team now?

In the lead up to this Munster final, Cork selector Donal O’Mahony referenced that term and concept coined by the great hoops coach Phil Jackson in his Montana retreat, only putting a distinctive Leeside twist on it.

One of the goals we set for the squad was that we wanted to become a championship team, as in we didn’t want to get to a Munster final one year and then do nothing.

You could have argued that by virtue of qualifying for this Munster final, following on from winning it last year, Cork had already achieved or at least approximated such status – but you would have been arguing.

Seamus Harnedy celebrates scoring Cork’s second goal against Clare in the Munster SHC final atSemple Stadium. Picture: James Crombie

Though they had gone seven games unbeaten in the province, a sequence only managed by seven other teams in the 130-year-plus history of the competition, there were countless doubters and virtually no believers.

You have to believe it now.

Not only is that unbeaten run now up to eight, but this was probably the most impressive win of the lot in that sequence.

Their earlier wins or draws had nearly all consisted of either jumping on an unsuspecting opponent in a classic ambush (a la Tipp and Waterford in Thurles last year) or getting an early run on the rest of them.

Yesterday they were the team that were jumped upon early on, with a rampant Clare storming into an eight-point lead, a deficit, bar garbage time in last year’s All Ireland semi-final loss, this Cork team had never encountered or overcome before. And yet they overcame it. Convincingly. They found a way — another way — to win.

John Conlon of Clare in action against Colm Spillane of Cork. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Gary Keegan and his process was all over this.

Previously — like against Tipp in 2014 and 2016, Waterford and Galway in 2015 — Cork would have lost their belief and focus and collapsed. Instead they stayed at it and raised it. This team may still not win the All-Ireland but crucially they’ve learned how not to lose.

Even in the league when they were beaten, they were only beaten marginally, like against Clare themselves in Cusack Park.

At one stage that day they trailed by 12. They ended up only losing by four, to the point they felt they didn’t really lose — as Fergie or Lombardi would say, they only ran out of time. The outlook and hallmark of a championship team.

Clare's Peter Duggan celebrates his sides second goal beside Mark Coleman of Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

If Keegan deserves credit for transforming a hot-and-cold side into a championship one, then John Meyler deserves even more.

Back in the autumn of 2008 while Keegan and the Irish boxers were being feted for how their process had led to an outcome of three medals at the Beijing Olympics, Meyler was one of a number of old-school hurling managers who suffered the indignity of having to vacate their position on account of players believing their time had come and gone.

In the intervening years several Wexford players have publicly expressed their regret and embarrassment concerning their actions, in a way few if any former charges of Justin, Gerald, Babs and Mike Mac wished they could retrace their late-noughties coups, but this Munster triumph is the ultimate vindication for the St Finbarr’s man.

He still retains certain old-school sensibilities — as do his younger selectors: Kieran ‘Fraggie’ Murphy must have set a new sideline record for ‘C’mon!’ fist pump urgings — but he’s also married that with the best of Keegan and Kingston’s cutting edge ways.

How did Cork turn this around? With a blend of steel and style. Undoubtedly the game’s turning point was Luke Meade’s goal from a Seamus Harnedy assist, which was immediately followed up by possibly the most stylish and silky stroke of the day, a majestic sideline cut from Mark Coleman from Ronan Maher range.

Luke Meade of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster Final against Tipperary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

But more than anything there was a significant shift and increase in their aggression levels.

In the first half, the Clare backs were able to pick out John Conlon at will, who in turn was able to bully and score at will.

In the second half, the same Clare backs were hounded by the Cork forwards, drastically curbing the quality and quantity of ball towards Conlon, while at the back the bullied became the bullies. Colm Spillane thrived when assigned the task of marking the Clonlara man, likewise Damien Cahalane when relieved of such a role.

Eoin Cadogan is still feeling his way back into this level of hurling but yesterday showed why he was welcomed back in the first place. He’s coming on and this will have brought him on no end, his warrior-style defiance reminding just not Peter Duggan but Cork themselves that there’s an All Ireland medal winner in their midst.

If one player though personifies Cork’s transformation from hot-and-cold pretenders to a legit championship team, it is Seamus Harnedy.

Last Thursday at Colm Parkinson’s GAA Hour’s preview show in Riordan’s, Cork, former team selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan was asked a leading question by a member of the audience that the Cork attack lacked a go-to ball-winner.

Munsrter GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan presents the trophy to Cork's Seamus Harnedy. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

O’Sullivan, true to his character, politely but firmly disagreed: Harnedy, he said, was completely underrated as both a player and as a ball-winner.

Yesterday, he perfectly illustrated O’Sullivan’s point and his own credentials, setting up Meade for that goal and then raiding for 1-3 himself in the second half.

Patrick Horgan is another who has gone from an erratic player to a reliable one, his first-half individual shootout with John Conlon the best a Munster final in Thurles has seen since Colin Corkery’s duel with Declan Browne here in the drawn football decider 16 years ago.

Not only has he perfected the art of scoring a free, he has now also perfected the art of winning a free.

As for Clare? Frustratingly for them and the rest of hurling, they still can’t be conferred as a championship team, just one that were fortunate — lucky? — to win a championship in 2013.

Just when you think they’re on the verge of backing up that success — the way they blazed through the 2014 league in the round-robin stage; the 2016 league triumph; getting back to a Munster final last year; their three-game winning streak this past month — they’ve failed to take the next step.

Fortunately — and deservedly — for them, this is only one step back. The previous two times they made it to the All-Ireland quarter-final it was with a fairly underwhelming body of work, namely scrappy wins over Limerick in Thurles.

This summer they’ve still won more games than they’ve lost, beating Tipp in Tipp and trimming Waterford and eventually Limerick at home.

They still look good to make the All-Ireland semi-final, beating their old friend Davy along the way. Get back to Croke Park and anything can happen.

They believe they can make anything happen — beat anyone — there. That’s their favourite playground.

Cork and Clare march behind the band prior to the Mmunster final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

To get there though some tweaks need to be made. Tony Kelly was once again an intermittent presence here yesterday, waiting until the 65th minute for his first shot and score of the day. Clare need him not just getting more on the ball, but facing more towards the goal rather than having his back to it; a switch to midfield is likely.

Shane O’Donnell, meanwhile, is struggling not being the first point of entry to the forward line, that role

obviously being assumed by the rampant Conlon.

And what will disappoint Jerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney most is that after half-time their team was

outworked in a manner they haven’t been all summer.

Clare can still become a championship team this year to back up that championship they won in 2013.

But even more so, Cork look like a championship team that can finally go on and back it up with a championship. The championship.