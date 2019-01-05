Cork Con outplay old rivals Garryowen, winning Munster Senior Cup for 30th time

[score][team1Cork Constitution][/team1][score1]26[/score1][team2]Garryowen[/team2][score2]23[/score2][/score]

Cork Constitution captured the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup for the 30th time at Thomond Park this afternoon when scoring a fully deserved 26-23 victory over their old rivals Garryowen.

They scored three tries to one and a team very much on the lines of that which has given them a five point advantage at the top of the All-Ireland League outplayed a Garryowen outfit containing a number of contracted Munster players.

Cork Constitution's Sean Ffrench celebrates scoring a try with Kevin Sheehan. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

High tackles by both sides led directly to the game’s opening points within the opening five minutes.

Ben Healy kicked Garryowen in front after two but almost immediately Con mauled a line-out from five metres out paving the way for a touch down by flanker Joe McSwiney. Aidan Moynihan struck an upright with the conversion attempt but Con were quickly back on the attack and winger Sean French showed his class and potential as he cruised over in the corner for another unconverted try.

Healy, a star member of last year’s Munster Schools Cup champions Glenstal, landed two more penalties for Garryowen who surprisingly declined the chance of points from close range and were thwarted on each occasion. The Cork side stretched their lead to 13-9 with a Moynihan penalty and even though number eight Luke Cahill saw yellow on forty minutes, once again Garryowen sought the try line once more only to lose out this time to a crooked line-out throw, leaving Con 13-9 ahead at the interval.

A Con attack broke down within five minutes of the restart and another defensive error led to an opportunist try for Garryowen by winger Cian O’Shea converted by Healy. It was back to level pegging at 16-16 with a Moynihan penalty and Con’s supremacy and greater teamwork was further emphasised when McSwiney crashed over at the posts for his second try.

Cork Constitution's Niall Kenneally tackled by Jack Daly and Niall Horan of Garryowe. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The conversion by Moynihan edged Con seven points in front, 23-16, and the out-half’s third penalty stretched his side’s advantage to ten points thus ensuring the the coveted trophy would rest on the Temple Hill sideboard for the 40th time.

Fifty minutes had been played in the second half when Garryowen winger Liam Coombes scored a consolation try which Healy converted from the touch line to leave the final score 26-23 in favour of very worthy winners Cork Con.