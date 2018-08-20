Cork City falter after Euro trip

Cork City 1 - 1 St Patrick’s Athletic

By Dave Ludzik

Despite a late equaliser from Josh O’Hanlon, St Patrick’s Athletic put a major dent in Cork City’s hopes of retaining their SSE Airtricity League title at Turner’s Cross last night.

Having bowed out of the Europa League in Norway on Thursday night, City certainly looked tired throughout, lacking any cutting edge, and Liam Buckley’s Saints will count themselves unlucky not to have claimed all three points as they were the better side overall.

Dean Clarke’s goal looked to have won the game for Pat’s and credit to City for forcing an equaliser, but the point only moves them level with Dundalk at the top of the league. Stephen Kenny’s side have two games in hand, and can increase the lead to three points against Sligo Rovers tonight.

A disappointed Caulfield said his side didn’t deserve the win. “I’m disappointed, we were leggy and we didn’t do enough,” said the City boss.

“They were comfortable in the first half and then we switched off and conceded a soft goal.

The subs did well to combine for the equaliser and unfortunately, we couldn’t get a winner but we didn’t do enough.”

Asked if the result gives Dundalk a massive advantage, he said: “We move on to the cup game on Friday (against Maynooth University). We have been excellent all year and we’re not looking too far ahead. However, you can’t underestimate anyone in this league as you will drop points if you do.”

After missing the game against Rosenborg through injury, top scorer Graham Cummins was back in the side last night in place of Gearoid Morrissey, in what was the only change to the team that started in Norway.

During the week, last season’s FAI Cup final hero Achille Campion signed for Pat’s until the end of the season, and Buckley had no hesitation throwing the Frenchman straight into the starting XI against his former teammates last night.

Campion was one of three changes to the side that fired five past neighbours Inchicore Athletic last week in the FAI Cup, with Conan Byrne and Conor Clifford also returning in place of Killian Brennan, Ian Turner and Darragh Markey.

Having to rearrange the fixture for a Sunday night due to the European fixtures certainly affected the attendance and the 3,296 souls were pretty subdued in a lacklustre first half, the game devoid of much goalmouth action.

A win would have put Pat’s above fifth-placed Derry City on goal difference and Ryan Brennan should have put them in front 12 minutes before half-time when Mark McNulty couldn’t hold Clarke’s pile-driver — Brennan volleyed over from 10 yards with the goal at his mercy.

Just before that, Steven Beattie was caught out by Brennan’s diagonal ball over his head but Beattie recovered well to make a magnificent tackle on Clarke, just as the Saints man was about to pull the trigger.

City looked leg-weary in the opening half, failing to create any chances of note. However, having started the second half a bit brighter, they fell behind 11 minutes in.

It was another soft goal to give away defensively as the dangerous Clarke’s first effort from Byrne’s cross was saved by McNulty but the same player was first to the rebound as he fired home in front of the small band of Saints fans at the St Anne’s end of the ground.

McNulty had to make a smart save to keep out Bryne’s header, from Clarke’s neat cross, shortly afterwards

as Pat’s went close to increasing their lead.

Having introduced all three substitutions, City looked dead and buried but against the run of play, one of the subs, Morrissey, picked out the other sub, Josh O’Hanlon, seven minutes from time and the striker buried his header past Brendan Clarke to set up a grandstand finish.

However, despite the five minutes of additional time, Caulfield’s side couldn’t muster up a winner, with the advantage now firmly with Stephen’s Kenny and Dundalk as the title race enters the final furlong.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie (Dunleavy 78), Delaney, McLoughlin, Griffin; Sheppard, McCormack (O’Hanlon 63), Keohane (Morrissey 63), Buckley, Sadlier, Cummins.

ST PAT’S: B Clarke; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Byrne, Clifford, Lennon, R Brennan (K Brennan 89); D Clarke (Markey 73), Campion (Turner 70).

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare)