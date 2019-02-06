NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cork City extend partnership with UCC for three more years

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Martin Claffey

SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Cork City have extended their partnership agreement with University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena for a further three years to 2022.

The partnership includes front and rear jersey sponsorship, player fitness, training and rehabilitation support and university scholarships and educational supports for players in City’s men’s team.

In addition, the agreement now extends to academic scholarship support by UCC to the women’s team players.

“Sport is very much in the DNA of UCC,” said UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea.

“This partnership of sport, fitness and education has been a wonderful experience since we came together in 2016. Education combined with sport has huge potential for personal development and this partnership is a unique example of UCC’s continued expansion of its regional engagement with sporting partners and the wider community.”

City general manager Paul Wycherley said: “Our aim is to be the best football club in Ireland on and off the pitch, and competing in Europe. We have shown in recent years, in line with this partnership, that is where we belong. The announcement of this extension will enable us to continue this and grow as a football club, owned by fans and fully engaged in our community.

“The facilities we utilise at The Mardyke Arena are world class.”

Meanwhile, League of Ireland champions Dundalk last night announced former Ireland U21 international Sean Murray has joined the club from Danish side Velje BK.

The midfielder could feature in the President’s Cup final at Turner’s Cross on Saturday (5.30pm).

Murray has extensive experience in England’s lower leagues with Watford, Wigan, Swindon, and Colchester before his move to Denmark.

Murray played for the Lilywhites in their Jim Malone Cup win over Drogheda United last month and has now finalised his transfer.


Related Articles

UCC and UL go for glory in all-Munster Collingwood Cup finale

Today we welcome Arsenal, I mean Liverpool – West Ham make programme gaffe

Newport boss Flynn ‘not thinking about Man City one bit’ ahead of Boro replay

Huddersfield owner Hoyle eyes return after pancreatitis battle

More in this Section

5 talking points as Manchester City head to Everton in rearranged clash

Simon Zebo's 'phone is always on' should Ireland's call come

How much has changed since Everton beat Manchester City 4-0 in 2017?

Hazard: I have made a decision over my future


Lifestyle

Fit Men Cook: Kevin Curry's healthy eating plan definitely not just for men

As snugs make a comeback, we tour Cork's favourite pub corners

GameTech: Spaceport Hope just what the docker ordered

Crisis and comeback: The shenanigans that saved the Cork Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »