Cork City extend partnership with UCC for three more years

SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Cork City have extended their partnership agreement with University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena for a further three years to 2022.

The partnership includes front and rear jersey sponsorship, player fitness, training and rehabilitation support and university scholarships and educational supports for players in City’s men’s team.

In addition, the agreement now extends to academic scholarship support by UCC to the women’s team players.

“Sport is very much in the DNA of UCC,” said UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea.

“This partnership of sport, fitness and education has been a wonderful experience since we came together in 2016. Education combined with sport has huge potential for personal development and this partnership is a unique example of UCC’s continued expansion of its regional engagement with sporting partners and the wider community.”

City general manager Paul Wycherley said: “Our aim is to be the best football club in Ireland on and off the pitch, and competing in Europe. We have shown in recent years, in line with this partnership, that is where we belong. The announcement of this extension will enable us to continue this and grow as a football club, owned by fans and fully engaged in our community.

“The facilities we utilise at The Mardyke Arena are world class.”

Meanwhile, League of Ireland champions Dundalk last night announced former Ireland U21 international Sean Murray has joined the club from Danish side Velje BK.

The midfielder could feature in the President’s Cup final at Turner’s Cross on Saturday (5.30pm).

Murray has extensive experience in England’s lower leagues with Watford, Wigan, Swindon, and Colchester before his move to Denmark.

Murray played for the Lilywhites in their Jim Malone Cup win over Drogheda United last month and has now finalised his transfer.