Cork City bounce back in style with thumping win over Derry

Cork City 5 Derry City 0

David Ludzik

Five-star Cork City banished the disappointment of last week’s Champions League exit in the best possible fashion against Derry City last night as they turned on the style at Turner’s Cross to move to within one point of leaders Dundalk at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

After dropping points in their previous two league games, it was imperative John Caulfield’s side got back to winning ways and they duly turned in one of their best performances of the season as they destroyed Derry from start to finish.

With yesterday’s draw throwing up a possible Europa League clash with Celtic, the champions’ focus certainly wasn’t elsewhere which will delight Caulfield as his side look to make it back-to-back titles for the first time in the clubs history.

After being left out the the starting XI for both Legia Warsaw matches, there was still no place in the side for Kieran Sadlier with Caulfield going with the same team that started last week’s match in Poland.

Kenny Shiels’ young side were unlucky to bow out of the Europa League last week having beaten Dinamo Minsk 2-1 in Belarus, but the two sloppy goals they gave away at the Brandywell the previous week cost them dearly.

Shiels’ side could have moved to within a point of fourth placed Shamrock Rovers with a win last night but, despite having a couple of good chances, they were no match for a rampant Cork side.

City started the game in whirlwind fashion, a facet that had seen many teams blown away early last season but has been missing quite a lot this time around.

Jimmy Keohane’s free-kick in the opening minute was begging for someone to get on the end of but flashed across Ger Doherty’s goal.

Keohane then went close with a drive that flew narrowly wide before Karl Sheppard went even closer when his effort from the edge of the box was inches past Doherty’s right hand post with the Derry number one beaten all ends up.

It was all City in the opening quarter but the Candystripes should have hit the front the 18th minute when Jamie McDonagh picked Ronan Hale out in acres of space but the striker inexplicably shot over the bar from six yards out with the home defence nowhere to be seen.

Sheils’ side were made to pay for that miss within 60 seconds when Sheppard played in Garry Buckley and the City midfielder ambled forward before blasting home past Doherty.

The champions were playing some scintillating stuff now, moving the ball at pace, which had the visitors chasing shadows for long periods.

Sheppard stung the hands of Doherty after another great move before Keohane scored the goal that his first half performance deserved when his low shot from 20 yards had too much pace for Doherty as it squirmed under the keeper’s outstretched hands and nestled in the back of the net.

Derry still looked dangerous when they did venture into Cork territory and Cherrie made a fantastic double save to first keep out Gavin Peers’ header before getting up and making an even better stop to keep out Dan Seaborne’s header from under his crossbar.

However, City should have been out of sight by half-time but Darren Cole made a magnificent goal-line clearance to deny Graham Cummins just before the break.

The home support didn’t have long to wait for goal number three however, as Cummins picked out Buckley to tap home his second and his side’s third goal five minutes after the break.

Former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney then got in on the act midway through the second half as he headed home his first goal for the club since returning from a successful career in England.

Substitute Ronan Coughlan grabbed his first goal for the club late on when he cleverly dinked the ball over Doherty after the Derry ‘keeper had spilled Steven Beattie’s shot.

CORK CITY: Cherrie, Beattie, Delaney, McLoughlin (Barry 69), Griffin, McNamee, McCormack, Keohane, Buckley, Sheppard (Sadlier 76), Cummins (Coughlan 66).

DERRY CITY: Doherty, Seaborne, Peers (Toal 56), Cole, McDonagh (McDermott 56), Splaine, Shiels, McEneff, Fisk (Delap 66), Hale, Roy.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare)