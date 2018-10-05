Cork City boss set to rest stars ahead of cup replay

By Martin Claffey

Manager John Caulfield will be in the stands as Cork City travel to Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division tonight.

Caulfield serves a one-match ban after being sent off as City’s lost 1-0 to Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on September 21. “Tallaght is nice, a nice stand and a nice stadium, I like going up there,” said a tongue-in-cheek Caulfield.

“In other sports, rugby, the manager is always in the stand, or GAA, they are communicating with headphones but most managers in football like to stay on the sideline. You see it better in the stand but maybe sometimes you feel you can influence on the sideline. Maybe I’ll tell you different after Friday night.”

Caulfield will draft in seven U19s, as the club prepare for the FAI Cup semi-final replay against Bohs at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

We’ve a massive semi-final so we intend to give fellas game time. Ronan Hurley, the captain of our 19s, Shane Daly-Butz, Pierce Phillips, Cian Murphy, we’d certainly like to give some of them matches.

For Rovers, the stakes are high as they chase third place and a guaranteed European place.

Bohs host Waterford — the other side chasing third place — tonight. Keith Long says they are over the disappointment of Cork’s late equaliser in the cup semi-final.

“Nobody is feeling sorry for themselves. The manner in which they equalised was very disappointing and hard to take but you move on. We’re not out, we just have to do it the hard way.”

Blues’ Izzy Akinade misses tonight’s game against his old club through suspension.