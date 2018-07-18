Cork boosted by Mark Ellis return for All-Ireland semi-final clash with Limerick

Mark Ellis, who sat out Cork’s Munster final win because of a groin injury, will be available for their All-Ireland SHC semi-final on Sunday week.

The 27-year old started and finished Cork’s opening three games in the Munster round-robin, but was ruled out of the games against Waterford and Clare. Manager John Meyler yesterday confirmed the centre-back had resumed full training and will be available for selection for the game against Limerick on July 29.

“At the moment, he’s fine,” said Meyler.

Mark trained Sunday morning and he’s trained last night [Tuesday], so, hopefully, he’s fit and ready to go and that’s it.

“Darren Browne had a hamstring over the weekend so I expect him to be touch and go, but other than that we have a clean bill of health so we’re happy enough.”

The Cork management gave the players a full week off following their Munster final victory, Meyler having learned from last year the importance of timing their run into the semis.

“Last year, we had five weeks between the Munster final and the All-Ireland semi-final. I think we probably came back too early, we came back the Friday after the Munster final. It’s kind of dragged out a bit too long, whereas if there is a shorter timespan it’s more focused, you can be more focused and energised and training has gone that way, and it will have to be after watching Limerick last Sunday, because we know what to expect.”

Meyler was present in Thurles to watch Limerick record a first championship win over Kilkenny in 45 years. The Cork boss was impressed most by Limerick’s character.

“[They are] extremely competitive, challenging, very mobile, very young, athletic, fit.

They showed great character coming back in the last five minutes, when Kilkenny got that goal. To go ahead and win the game by two showed great character, but I think we’ve also shown that character at different stages throughout the league, the championship and the Munster final, as well, against Clare, so we are quite similar teams, with great composure and great character.

“Our first game against them was a draw, so it’s probably the replay of that now on Sunday week. They lost Declan Hannon early on, [Aaron] Gillane was then sent off. They were down to 14 men, but they were extremely competitive and challenging that night and I have no doubt they will be the same on Sunday week.”

Meanwhile, Paud O’Dwyer will referee the Cork-Limerick All-Ireland semi-final, while James Owens will take charge of Galway and Clare.