© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Not a member yet? Register here
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Sarri calls on Chelsea players to keep up winning ways
Rocky Fielding floored four times as Saul Canelo Alvarez romps to victory
Real Madrid coach Solari happy to end 2018 on winning note
Unflappable Taylor sees off challenge from Wahlstrom in New York
More by this author
Changing times as drinking habits dry up
Did Coronation Street pave way for Andy Farrell and Mick McCarthy?
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson merely helping us open our eyes
Controlling the information flow
Lifestyle
Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one
On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl
Raise a glass to Christmas festivities
The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job