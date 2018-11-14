Corcha Dhuibhne unleash power-packed display at Lewis Road

PS Chorca Dhuibhne 5-17 - 1-4 De La Salle Macroom

By Murt Murphy

Another Kerry/Cork clash at Lewis Rd and another heavy defeat on the scoreboard as PS Chorca Dhuibhne served notice that they will be strong contenders to retain their Corn Uí Mhuirí title with a power-packed display against De La Salle Macroom this afternoon.

The Chorca Dhuibhne outfit, managed by former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and current selector Tommy Griffin, were on top from the start with a team that included a host of Paul McGirr and Hogan Cup winners plus seven of Peter Keane’s All Ireland winners, with injured Kerry full back Colm O Muircheartaigh back after missing his sides first round won over Skibbereen.

The sides traded early points and were tied on 0-2 apiece after just four minutes with Deividas Uosis and Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaíoch swapping points with Jack Kelliher and Denis Dullea replying for Macroom.

But the Cork lads failed the score for the rest of the half as Chorca Dhuibhne took over and combination of superb free taking from Deividas Uosis, and points from play from Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh and saw the Kerry side move 0-6 to 0-2 clear and then two green flags in the space of a minute, ended the game as a contest.

Cathal Ó Beaglaoich collected from Dylan Geaney in the 14th minute and blasted the ball to Macroom net.

From the kick-out Cathal Ó Beaglaoich set up Deividas Uosis who rifled an unstoppable shot to the net and PS Chorca Dhuibhne led 2-8 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter.

It was simply a no contest as the Dingle school were on top in every line and they hit 2-4 without reply in the second quarter with goals from Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaíoch and Dylan Geaney to retire 4-12 to 0-2 in front and there was no way back from Macroom.

James O’Mullane never stopped trying for Macroom and was rewarded with a fine individual goal but the second half fizzled out to its inevitable conclusion with Cillian Ó Failbhe getting a fifth goal as PS Chorca Dhuibhne strolled to a 25 point win.

Scorers PS Chorca Dhuibhne: Deividas Uosis ( 1-7, 0-4 frees); D Ó Geibheannaigh and R Ó Beaglaíoch (1-3 each ); C Ó Failbhe ( 1-2); C Ó Beaglaíoch ( 1-1); Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, ( 0-1);

Scorers DSL Macroom: J O’Mullane (1-1), J Kelliher (0-2, 1 free), D Dullea (0-1)

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: G Mac Carthaigh; C Ó Flannúra, Colin Ó Muircheartaigh, S Ó Loinsigh, P Ó Cathaláin, G Leidhinn, S Óg Ó Moráin; T Ó Dubháin, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, C Ó Catháin, C Failbhe, Deividas Uosis, D Ó Geibheannaigh, Cathal Ó Beaglaíoch, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaíoch.

Subs: M Ó Mainnín for C Failbhe ( 55), C Ó Riagáin for C Ó Catháin (56), T Ó Sé for D Ó Geibheannaigh (56), R Ó Suilleabháin for P Ó Cathaláin (56)

DLS Macroom: B O’Riordan; Jack O’Riordan, A O’Donovan, C Buckley; F Heffernan, S O’Riordan, T Collins; C Donavan, J O’Mullane; E Moynihan, L Asling, S Meaney; D Twomey, J Kelliher, D Dullea

Subs: C O’Connell for L Asling (h/t), R Murphy for S Meaney (h/t), D Foley for C Donovan (38), D O’Donovan for T Collins (45), D Hunt for S O’Riordan (58)

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)