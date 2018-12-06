Cooper, Maguire, O’Sullivan, and Dilworth take top Leeside awards

County star Bill Cooper, of Youghal and Imokilly, was named Reardens Cork Club Senior Hurler of the Year at a ceremony in Reardens, Cork City last night, with Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) picking up the football prize.

Doireann O’Sullivan of Mourneabbey is the Ladies Footballer of the Year, with Niamh Dilworth (Inniscarra) claiming the camogie prize.

LEESIDE LEADERS: Ben Shorten, Reardens, with award winners Niamh Dilworth (Inniscarra), Bill Cooper (Imokilly), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey) and Paul Montgomery, Reardens at last night’s event at the Cork city venue. Picture: Ger Bonus.

And it was a special night for the Cahalane family, with Castlehaven’s Damien named on the football team of the year, while his sister Meabh (Éire Óg) was selected on the ladies football team.

County champions Imokilly dominated the hurling team of the year selection, picking up eight awards.

Seamus Harnedy, Paudie O’Sullivan and Niall O’Leary were honoured for the second year in a row, with Cooper, Colm Spillane, Ciarán O’Brien, Mark O’Keeffe, and Will Leahy also honoured.

Beaten finalists Midleton’s fine championship saw Tommy Wallace, Séadnaidh Smyth, Conor Lehane, and Luke O’Farrell make the cut.

St Finbarr’s and Duhallow shared 12 of the 15 positions on the football team following their classic county final in October, with Castlehaven’s fantastic run, which saw them lose their semi-final to Duhallow at the third time of asking, rewarded with two All Stars.

The queens of ladies football, Mourneabbey, landed five All-Stars, including three O’Sullivan sisters, Róisín, Ciara and Doireann for the second year in a row.

County champs Inniscarra lead the way in camogie with seven All-Stars.

Hurling All-Stars:

Tommy Wallace (Midleton); Gary Norberg (Blackrock), Colm Spillane (Imokilly), Séadnaidh Smyth (Midleton); Ciarán O’Brien (Imokilly), Niall O’Leary (Imokilly), Mark Coleman (UCC); Bill Cooper (Imokilly), Mark O’Keeffe (Imokilly); Luke O’Farrell (Midleton), Seamus Harnedy (Imokilly), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields); Will Leahy (Imokilly), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Paudie O’Sullivan (Imokilly).

Football All-Stars:

Patrick Doyle (Duhallow); Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), Bart Daly (Duhallow), Rob Hegarty (Carbery Rangers); Colin Lyons (St Finbarr’s), Damien Cahalane (Castlehaven), Lorcán McLoughlin (Duhallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Aidan Walsh (Duhallow); Enda Dennehy (St Finbarr’s), Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Denis O’Brien (St Finbarr’s); Seamus Hickey (Duhallow), Donncha O’Connor (Duhallow), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Camogie All-Stars:

Sheila Walsh (Inniscarra); Christine O’Connor (Milford), Elaine O’Riordan (Milford), Ciara Hayes (Courcey Rovers); Rena Buckley (Inniscarra), Ashling Moloney (Courcey Rovers), Rosie O’Mahony (Inniscarra); Jacinta Crowley (Courcey Rovers) Katie O’Mahony (Inniscarra); Treasa McCarthy (Inniscarra), Niamh Dilworth (Inniscarra), Katrina Mackey (Douglas) 13; Fiona Keating (Courcey Rovers), Niamh McCarthy (Inniscarra), Linda Collins (Courcey Rovers).

Ladies football All-Stars:

Martina O’Brien (West Cork); Eva Dunne (St.Vals), Melissa Duggan (West Cork), Sinead Cotter (St. Vals); Meabh Cahalane (Éire Óg), Roisin O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Daire Kiely (West Cork); Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Brid O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey); Aine Terry (West Cork), Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey); Rhona Ni Bhuacalla (St. Vals), Eimear Scally (Éire Óg), Laura O’Mahony (West Cork).