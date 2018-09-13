Conor Murray mystery boosts Kieran Marmion’s push for game-time

By Declan Rooney

Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion knows he hasn’t secured the back-up spot behind Conor Murray in a World Cup year but is determined to push for his place ahead of the November internationals.

British & Irish Lion Murray is currently out injured, and the mysterious nature of his neck complaint means he isn’t guaranteed game-time against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand, and USA.

Marmion (26) has played 22 times for Ireland and has been Murray’s understudy recently. But his former Connacht teammate, Ulster’s John Cooney, has been in outstanding form in the PRO14 this term.

“John has been going well. He has been doing that for a few years and was doing that here as well. There are no surprises there really,” said Marmion.

“Luke McGrath is going really well too. There is great competition there. Obviously I haven’t had too many opportunities yet this season. When I do get out there this weekend I can kick on from last year.

“Of course I am looking forward to the November internationals. Hopefully I can put in a few good performances here, get in the squad and kick on from there.

“It’s a big year for everyone in Irish rugby. Everyone from all of the provinces want to go to that World Cup. It’s going to be a huge competition. That’s good for everyone. It means people will keep performing better. Hopefully the squad gets better from that.

“I don’t think anyone knows how bad his (Murray’s) injury is. To be honest, I don’t really think about it too much. It’s just whenever I get the opportunity I am performing as best as I can.

“That’s the case with everyone. You don’t really think about those outside situations.”

Marmion has now racked up 142 appearances for Connacht since his debut in the 2012-13 season.

He came off the replacements bench in the 32-13 bonus-point win over Zebre and is determined to make an impression against Edinburgh at Murrayfield this weekend.

“First week back. It was good to get a bit of a blowout off the bench there. The conditions weren’t ideal for running rugby but looking forward to getting out there this weekend and getting a good few minutes under the belt,” said Marmion.

“I have only had a week or two full training back. It is tough, I will take a few weeks to get that out of the system. Every week you just keep looking to improve on that.

I am not rushing it. This weekend I might get a few more minutes out there. Last weekend was my first week back. It was just good to get out and get cracking into the season. Whenever I am asked to play I will play.

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Connacht

Tomorrow: Murrayfield, 7.35pm

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

TV: eirSport 2, Premier Sports 1

Bet: Edinburgh 3/10 Connacht 13/5 Draw 18/1