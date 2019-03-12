NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Conor McGregor charged with robbery over fan phone incident

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been charged by police after allegedly stamping on a fan’s mobile phone.

Miami Beach Police said McGregor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hands and “stomped on it several times” after the man attempted to take a picture of the MMA star.

The report added: “The defendant then picked up the victim’s phone and walked away with it”.

Conor McGregor who has been charged with strong arm robbery and criminal mischief. (Miami Beach Police/PA Wire)

The victim, a 22-year-old from Slough, said the phone was worth around $1,000 (€890).

McGregor has been charged with “strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief” after the incident outside the Fontainebleau Hotel on March 11.

- Press Association

