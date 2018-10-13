Connacht ‘energised’ for Euro battle

By Declan Rooney

Connacht supporters won’t get to see Bordeaux-Begles’s world stars Semi Radradra, Brock James, Seta Tamanivalu, or Jean-Baptiste Serin today, as once again the Challenge Cup has failed to ignite French passions.

But Andy Friend has also elected to ring the changes in Connacht and between the two teams, only nine players are retained from their respective domestic games for this Sportsground clash. The same outlook was taken by Connacht’s Pool 3 rivals Perpignan and Sale, who faced off last night with weakened teams.

“I think they have 20-odd internationals, they have class all over the place. If we can play in the right areas of the pitch, hopefully it will work out for us,” said Jack Carty, who starts his seventh straight game of the season for the westerners.

Last season Connacht faltered at the quarter-final stages as a timid performance against Gloucester signed the exit papers of coach Kieran Keane, but the new man in charge is keen to carry his side into the knockout stages for the fourth year in four attempts.

As a potential route into next season’s Champions Cup, the second tier competition is high on Connacht’s priority list, and they are desperate to pick up a convincing home win, first up.

“This club has a proud record in the Challenge Cup and has given us wonderful moments. We take the competition very seriously, and we are looking to win this weekend and progress as best we can,” said assistant coach Peter Wilkins.

“Each game in this group will come with its own challenges, and we are happy to start with Bordeaux at home. In many ways it could be the perfect draw.

“If you get good results from the first two, one home and one away, that sets you up nicely for what is to follow. If you do get wins early, it can change the other team’s mindset the next time you play them.

“To have a French team up first adds an extra bit of spark to the season after two tough inter-pros. So in terms of a different focus and culture, it is worthwhile because it lifts bodies and minds, and it is certainly reflected in the way the team is training this week. They are energised by it.”

The Top 14 outfit have only retained three of the team that lost out to Grenoble last weekend, while injuries have denied Connacht the chance to field Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O’Halloran, and Tom Farrell. Friend has retained six of the team that won in Ulster for the first time since 1960, while academy players Conor Fitzgerald and Colm De Buitléar could debut from the bench for the home side.

“With the French teams in the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup a lot depends on the emphasis they place on the competition and their current league position and what they look at in terms of rotation,” said Wilkins.

“They are a powerful physical team with so many good game managers. There is a lot of quality and regardless of who they send, it will be a great challenge for us.”