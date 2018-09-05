Committee advocates management team to replace Fitzmaurice

The prospect of a compromise management team taking over the reins of Kerry senior football reins has become a possibility.

As county chairman Tim Murphy aims to have the appointment ratified at the October 8 board meeting, the selection committee he heads will not be seeking to advocate an individual but a management team.

Speculation intensified yesterday after Jack O’Connor’s stated coyness about a third term in charge.

Along with recent All-Ireland winning minor manager Peter Keane, O’Connor is a leading candidate while former senior selector Diarmuid Murphy’s name remains linked to the position. Although there are appeals for him to be involved in some form because of his coaching acumen, 2007 All-Ireland SFC-winning manager Pat O’Shea is understood not to be interested.

Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk on Monday evening, O’Connor wouldn’t be drawn on whether he was keen on the position.

Whether I’m interested or not, we won’t do the interview (for the position) live on the air. I had two gos at it and that might be enough for me. I’m enjoying what I’m doing with the U20s at the moment. Kerry senior manager, it’s a very tough assignment in that it’s a huge commitment.

“The level of professionalism that’s in the game now, it demands your full attention and that’s not a job to be taken lightly.”

O’Connor, who was linked with the Mayo vacancy last week, wouldn’t be drawn on whether he would meet Murphy to discuss the position if asked. “I’m getting a great kick out of being involved with the U20s. We were a bit disappointed this year. We were close but we were missing a bit of class up front with Seánie (O’Shea) and David Clifford. There’s a right good group at U20 level again next year and that’s where my attention lies.”

O’Connor has spoken before about the need for a director of football in Kerry and a role heading the high performance unit in Tralee IT might appeal to him more.