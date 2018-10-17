Comment: Time for Martin O'Neill to exit stage

Perhaps it’s time the man himself provided a rare glimpse of clarity by seeking a new challenge elsewhere, says John Fallon.

A tenure that began with confusion, which has been pockmarked by chaos, could have been ended last night by the latest bout of mish-mashing.

Whatever about the inaugural Uefa Nations League serving up some cryptic flavours, it is fairly simple to surmise that Martin O’Neill’s future was resting on it.

The net effect of last night’s defeat, the second in three games sandwiched in between by a draw, is that Ireland are playing catch-up for Euro 2020 from a fairly hopeless place.

Third spot sneaked a play-off for Euro 2016 while an unlikely set of results elsewhere 12 months ago meant James McClean’s winner in Cardiff sealed another do-or-die scenario to reach a major tournament.

Only the nature of the elimination in November put O’Neill on the back-foot and in dire need of that vital element – results.

One win in nine outings since has pushed the Derryman to the brink.

John Delaney took great pride in delivering the draw for the Euro 2020 to Dublin in December. Now the country he leads will be third seeds.

It pushes Ireland’s destiny out of their hands, relegation to the lesser pot heightening the possibility of facing nations superior in quality.

Third won’t mean diddly squat this time. It leaves Ireland relying on the countback system from the Nations League, a route all but ended by last night’s latest calamity.

It’s not like this wasn’t coming. Saturday’s abject stalemate against Denmark cried out for Callum Robinson’s creativity much earlier than the last 25 minutes.

Robinson may have only decided he’s Irish earlier this year when he couldn’t get beyond England’s U20s but beggars can’t be choosers.

Despite O’Neill seeing the light last night by starting the attacker, he reverted to his type by hauling him off just when the crowd for baying for a spark.

We really shouldn’t be puzzled by a man who hasn’t failed in entertaining us over five years with some bewildering decisions.

First up was enlisting Roy Keane as his sidekick. For all the aura he brings, the risks of Keane’s combustible personality were evident long before he questioned Harry Arter’s commitment. As his nemesis Mick McCarthy noted, how the tables have turned.

O’Neill has spent a lot of his tenure defending Keane’s role, peaking in the last five weeks when details of his spat with not alone Arter but senior stalwart Jon Walters emerged.

When Arter opted out of last month’s trip to Wales, O’Neill attempted to broaden the reasons into his club situation and a change of home. Starting four games in a row, according to the Ireland manager, influenced his midfielder to stay put. It was a hollow argument, given he cited the complete opposite – his exclusion from the West Ham team – in the case of Declan Rice’s exile.

Arter drove a horse and carriage through that factor at the weekend, stating: “There’s no beating around the bush by saying it was any other reason.”

In keeping with O’Neill’s litany of odd remarks, batting away any notion that he was under pressure, he claimed Ireland had achieved their best ever European Championships two years ago.

Yes, Ireland reached the last 16 but when Jack Charlton’s team pushed the boundaries against England, Russia and the Netherlands in the group, only seven qualifiers joined hosts Germany.

Whether it was his promise last month that Keane would explain his side of his story in the Arter affair, and hasn’t, or him flagging an update on the Declan Rice/Harry Arter situation within 48 hours in Poland last month and then didn’t, O’Neill appears a tad weary in recent weeks.

His selection of Cyrus Christie’s man-of-the-match award, one feted by the FAI, to justify his movement to midfield last Saturday smacked of desperation. A typically honest Christie, of course, told reporters after the game he hadn’t played in that position for a decade and it was only thrust upon 90 minutes before kick-off.

O’Neill’s eccentricities were well known before he said yes to Delaney at the third attempt back in 2014, in fact they were part of his repertoire, yet they count against him when the chips are down like they have been throughout 2018.

The northerner who took umbrage at Keith Andrews for daring to suggest he had a lucky streak is now in the trenches staring upwards at his detractors.

Irish fans don’t like what they see – last night’s turnout the latest indication of their disapproval – and the confusion shows no sign of relenting. Perhaps it’s time the man himself provided a rare glimpse of clarity by seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

Ireland’s one is getting steeper the longer he remains.