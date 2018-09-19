Comment: John Caulfield and Cork: Too good for their own good?

In the match programme for next week’s sold-out Liam Miller tribute game at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork rugby legend Donal Lenihan explains the genesis of the city’s proud sporting ecumenism. ‘Cork never forgets. Once a hero, always a hero’, he writes.

By any reasonable metric, what Cork City has achieved, without much fanfare, in the past five seasons of the League of Ireland Premier Division has been heroic.

A community-based operation, run on a tight budget and overseen by a supporters’ trust has won a league title (only the third in the club’s history), two FAI Cups, played in the Champions League, and qualified for Europe each of the five years — including this campaign.

They’ve been part of a ding-ding duopoly with Dundalk since 2014, going stride-for-stride with a club that’s been enriched, underpinned and recently catapulted into a different financial stratosphere by a Chicago-based private equity firm. The prospect of millions washing around Oriel Park will ultimately make it harder to keep pace. The Turner’s Cross faithful likes the taste of winning now but they may look back in a few seasons yearning for the times they went blow for blow with Dundalk.

However, perspective is for life, not sport. When City lose at home to Sligo – a first loss there this season – it doesn’t take long for unforgiving scrutiny to start. That’s alright too, up to a point.

Up to 800 Foras members have paid their €120 a year sub and invested their hearts in the project that is Cork City. However, the debate on what City is and where it is going must be informed to some degree by where the club has come from.

On main street, where they fret over the progress of the Cork hurlers and the state of Cork football and furrow their brows at Limerick’s ‘hijacking’ of Munster rugby, the general Cork sports fan takes pride in what their local club is – and isn’t. They know the local bus driver will be paid to ferry Cork City players to an away game now. The days of slapdash are done.

Now, as manager John Caulfield said yesterday, Cork City stands for something good – passion in what the club represents, a project with genuine street cred. “That the people in Cork could see we were a proper club, in Europe every year. That we’ve been building something.”

The last couple of weeks, Cork have fallen off the tackle. Last Friday they gave sloppy goals to Bohs at Dalymount, and since, Caulfield and some Cork players have been getting the bird from a few brave soldiers.

“A bit disappointing”, was the manager’s understated response yesterday. That he has been a City loyalist since 1986 – the club was only formed two years earlier – would indicate that Caulfield has seen all that’s worth it inside and around the club. Bankruptcy talk used circle the gaff with the regularity of an Olympic cycle.

Every day’s a working day when you’re keeping a League of Ireland business going and there’s no venture capitalists knocking about.

In that context, Caulfield has done a remarkable job in the past five campaigns and if their title defence this season has been somewhat prosaic, it’s a criticism the manager is willing to accept and take a share of responsibility for.

But Caulfield’s body language yesterday was of a man who believes his management’s ledger is firmly in credit. “There will be periods in the club’s history when results won’t be great, but when there’s a rocky patch, you have to ensure the blocks that you’ve built don’t fall apart,” he mused after training. “No one is more hurt than the management when we lose, because we take it personally. It’s our lives.

“We are a club of the community and not for profit. Is it about winning trophies? For some totally, for others it’s about qualifying for Europe, for others it’s about bringing players through the Academy. And for other people it might be about clearing the debt and building a sustainable future. But for me, the management and the board, it’s all those things.”

City will have to bow the knee in their duel with Dundalk this season. The Lilywhites come to town Friday night six points ahead of City – seven with the goal difference – and with a game in hand.

Caulfield’s side can interrupt their march to the title, but they won’t stop it. Dundalk are on a trajectory looking to fulfil the objective of being Ireland’s Rosenborg model – in the Champions League every season, until eventually they break through to the group stage. Over a 12-year period up to 2007, the Norwegians made the money-soaked group stages 11 of 13 seasons.

In a parallel world, Cork City is looking over the horizon at the opening of the FAI centre of excellence at Glanmire, which is slated to come on stream around 2021, to give academy players proper facilities and training and help reduce rental on other facilities.

The savings could bring in two new players next season.

It’s a world of small margins and small gains and very few managers would have the pride in the project, or the patience for same. Only those who understand every crevice of the club could make it work.

Cork City and Caulfield need to stay in Europe and uncover ‘gems’ on the cheap. It’s the business model, it’s sustainable, and they’ve gotten really good at it.

Maybe too good for their own good.