Comment: A year of living dangerously for Martin O'Neill and Ireland

By John Fallon

High point

They were few and far between during a year of woe. It has all transpired to become academic but Declan Rice’s full debut offered some solace in a 1-0 defeat to Turkey in March.

Beyond that, the late winner by Alan Judge in the 2-1 victory over USA in June generated some warmth for the summer ahead.

That the winger had battled back from over a year on the sidelines with a double leg fracture made the moment all the more special. It makes his absence from the team since all the more puzzling.

Low point

There have been plenty but the first-half capitulation in Cardiff against Wales in September sunk the team to a new depth. Ragged and listless, Wales were afforded the time and space to run riot with three first-half goals and avenge the 1-0 defeat 10 months earlier which snaffled Ireland a World Cup play-off spot.

Not only were Ireland devoid of ideas, and outfought in the key areas, Martin O’Neill decided to throw Cyrus Christie into midfield and considered it a success. A bad, bad way to start a new campaign, one Ireland haven’t recovered from.

Player of the Year

This is where things become a bit farcical. On merit alone, Rice did enough in the three games he made himself available to be the outstanding player of 2018. The West Ham United youngster flourished over the matches against Turkey, France and USA, playing every minute, for that honour to be bestowed him.

It provokes similarities with Jack Grealish, who won the U21 player of the year despite playing only twice over the 12 months. In contrast, however, it’s unlikely Rice would lift his exile to turn up in March at the FAI awards to accept the award. Of the players still available, Callum O’Dowda edges it for that accolade.

Best Newcomer

Once again, all things being equal, Rice is to the fore, only there are 11 other players O’Neill gave debut caps to during the year still officially committed to Ireland.

Graham Burke looked on course to feature in the reckoning after figuring against France and scoring in the win over USA but a loss of form at club level drifted him to the margins. His Preston North End teammate Callum Robinson, having declared earlier this year and been in the squad for eight of the nine games, has probably fared well enough to be deemed the bolter of the year.

Best supporting player

Darren Randolph has endured his highs (man-of-the-match against Northern Ireland) and lows (beaten at near post for three of the Wales goals), yet provides an experienced and assured presence behind a defence that has changed in formation and personnel .

Although commendations go to Cyrus Christie and Shane Duffy, Randolph has been the steadiest of the contenders. Such as been the porous nature of the Ireland team this year that he’s been kept busy, even though he missed the first games. It doesn’t say much when the goalkeeper lifts this particular trophy.

Five years in, how is Keano doing?

The man who is yearning to get back into club management remains O’Neill’s assistant, with his contribution continuing to be a source of debate. For every player such as Jeff Hendrick and Shaun Williams have lauded his input, others have grown tired of his destructive side.

Harry Arter was adamant the good of the team was at the heart of his decision to take a break from international football following the row with Keane.

Keane is on record as saying the dressing-room remains his haven. Whether the players feel the same about him sharing it is another thing.

Farewell to...

Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy were first to retire, followed soon by John O’Shea. Glenn Whelan insists he’s not officially unavailable but O’Neill has moved on without him while still allowing the midfielder grace the pitch for most of the first half in Thursday’s stalemate against Northern Ireland.

Jon Walters pulled off a surprise by prolonging his international career only to suffer an Achilles injury early in the season that leaves the 35-year-old running out of time.

This exodus marked the continued evolution of a squad ranked the oldest of the 24 participants at Euro 2016.

Martin’s media high

Not many magic moments in this category. Overall, O’Neill has been tetchy in his dealing with the press but the way he handled the furore over Harry Arter’s withdrawal from the squad warranted some praise.

The Derryman, though admitting a row with Keane caused Arter’s exile, declined to blame his assistant, even after the details were leaked in a message sent by squad member Stephen Ward to friends.

O’Neill managed to keep the wildfire, spreading with each passing day between the matches against Wales and Poland, in some degree of check. For a hopeless case, he did his best.

Martin’s media low

O’Neill started the year as he meant to go on.

The draw for the Nations League January, held in Luasanne, provided an early opportunity for the manager to hit back at Tony O’Donoghue for what he felt was a “verbal attack” in his post-match interview for the second leg of the World Cup play-off two months earlier.

O’Neill tried to issue a dressing down to the interviewer he’s most attached to, querying whether he had been disingenuous by offering a “hard luck” at that point. It was childish and needless, and didn’t bode well for the year ahead.