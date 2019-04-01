With finishing line in sight, tigerish Mayo didn’t falter

It turned out to be an exhilarating, exciting, and excellent game of football did this Allianz Division One decider between Mayo and Kerry.

Both teams spilled their guts in pursuit of a national title and the men from the west finally got the rub of the green where it mattered most — on the scoreboard. They don’t normally accumulate a total of 20 points (3-11) but they needed to yesterday. They kicked countless other potential scores into the grateful arms of Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

Except one.