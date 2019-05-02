Why now is the right time to call it a day

Ruby Walsh gets a bucket of water thrown over him by Davy Russell after he announced his retirement. Picture: Healy Racing
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 12:00 AM
After 24 very good years, yesterday I bowed out after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on Kemboy.
If Rathvinden had won the Grand National I probably would have retired in Aintree, but he didn’t.
