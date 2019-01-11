“My favourite player when I was growing up was Niall Quinn so me first-born son I decided to call Niall, after Niall Quinn.”

— Andrew Cammiss: Sunderland AFC season ticket holder in the documentary Sunderland Til I Die

You tend to underestimate just how big Niall Quinn was in the north-east of England. He was the club’s record signing when he arrived from Manchester City for the princely sum of £1.3m, progressing to form a superb strike partnership with Kevin Phillips.