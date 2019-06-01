NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
What will happen when Tipp have to sing for their supper?

19 May 2019; Patrick Maher of Tipperaryn is tackled by Conor Gleeson of Waterford, which let to a second yellow card for Gleeson, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles in Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Enda McEvoy
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Two games, two wins. For 4-58, Against 1-42. Average winning margin 12.5 points. Aggregate from play – inevitably the most interesting bit for experienced observers like us – 4-27 (2-24 against Cork, 2-23 against Waterford). Total number of wides: 20 (desirable – not so many that squandermania is an issue, not so few that their shooting isn’t open to improvement). Time of first wide against Waterford: 19th minute. Shall we get it over with and make it easy on everyone by just giving them the MacCarthy Cup now..?

One cannot think of anything more calculated to draw a shudder from our old friend, the man on the Clonmel omnibus, than those two paragraphs. Tipperary the All-Ireland champions in June. We have been here before. A reality check, then, is required and required sooner rather than later. Let’s look at the boxes to be ticked.

A fixture not in Semple Stadium or Páirc Uí Chaoimh but somewhere off-Broadway. Tricky opponents. Tight ground. Confined spaces. No room, because the opposition forwards will be clambering all over them, for the Maher brothers to fire their nuclear warheads. No room for Bubbles and the boys to swan around potting points from 60 metres. “Hmmm, Ennis looks ideal…”

