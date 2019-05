When five minutes went up on the board yesterday, I said to Brendan Cummins that a draw would be the fairest result.

By that stage, the place was rocking but it was bubbling up with a nervous tension as Galway were trying to hold on and Wexford were charging for the line.

Even myself and Cummins were on our feet as the tension reached boiling point. Cathal Dunbar had a glorious chance to win the match with his late goal opportunity but Colm Callanan denied him.